Jasleen Royal lends desi touch to Chris Martin's We Pray at Coldplay's Mumbai concert. Watch
Singer Jasleen Royal, who opened for Coldplay at their Mumbai concert on Saturday, also performed a duet with frontman Chris Martin.
Indian singer Jasleen Royal brought a special touch to Coldplay's concert at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. Jasleen opened the show with a soulful performance of her song Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. (Also Read: Coldplay's Chris Martin performs with a young fan on stage during Mumbai show, floors internet with his gesture. Watch)
Later, she joined Coldplay's frontman, Chris Martin, on stage for a heartfelt duet of We Pray, a track from the band's latest album Moon Music.
Sharing highlights of the memorable evening on Instagram, Jasleen posted clips of her performance and rehearsals.
Dressed in a shimmering black outfit with smoky makeup and wavy hair, she looked stunning as she played the piano and sang to loud cheers from the crowd. Expressing her gratitude, she wrote, “Thank you Mumbai, I love you."
The evening was filled with surprises, with Chris Martin infusing a uniquely Indian flavour into the concert. The concert featured several surprises. Chris Martin charmed fans by reading placards held by the audience, saying "Shukriya" and even shouting "Jai Shri Ram," which drew enthusiastic applause. Curious about the phrase, Martin asked fans what it meant.
Adding a playful twist, Martin gave a shoutout to Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah. During one of the final songs, he joked, "Hold on, we have to finish the show because Jasprit Bumrah wants to come and play backstage. He says he needs to bowl at me now." Although Bumrah didn't appear, the mention thrilled the crowd.
The concert, organised by BookMyShow Live, was a sensory extravaganza featuring Coldplay classics like Fix You and A Sky Full of Stars.
Before the event, Chris Martin and his partner, actor Dakota Johnson, visited the Shri Babulnath Temple in traditional Indian attire, adding a spiritual touch to their trip.
Coldplay's India tour continues with performances in Mumbai on January 19 and 21, followed by two shows in Ahmedabad on January 25 and 26.
