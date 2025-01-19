Coldplay's Chris Martin performs with a young fan on stage during Mumbai show, floors internet with his gesture. Watch

Coldplay's Mumbai concert on Saturday turned out to be an unforgettable night for music lovers. Several videos and pictures of the band performing at the DY Patil Stadium emerged on social media platforms. A clip of Coldplay's frontman, Chris Martin, performing a song with a young fan on stage has won the hearts of the internet. (Also Read | Coldplay rocks Mumbai on Day 1: Fans share 'heavenly views' from DY Patil Stadium… and the hotel next door) Coldplay's Chris Martin performs during the band's Music Of The Spheres World Tour at the D Y Patil Sports Stadium.(PTI)

Chris Martin performs live with a fan to Everglow

Taking to Instagram, Shukrana Gratitude Education shared a video as the fan stood next to Chris on the stage. As he sat near his piano, Chris held the poster of the boy. He wrote in it, "I manifested this moment. I'm ready for it. Can I play Everglow with you?" Next, Chris told the fan, "We will sing together, ok?"

Chris lets fan play piano

As the fan started playing the piano, Chris gave him his seat and sat next to him. He said, "Alright, let's go." The video ended with Chris looking on as the fan kept playing. The caption of the post read, "This kid is living the Manifestation dream right now. To perform LIVE ON STAGE WITH Chris Martin from Coldplay. Oh my God, wow, God bless."

Fans react to Chris' gesture

Reacting to the post, a fan said, "Legit he’s so down to earth to give him a platform." A comment read, "This is such a beautiful once in a lifetime moment. This makes me so happy." "Chris, what a beautiful man you are!!" a person wrote. For the concert, Chris wore a blue T-shirt and black pants.

About Coldplay, Mumbai show

Coldplay kickstarted their India tour in Mumbai on Saturday evening. The band is scheduled to perform in Mumbai on Sunday and Tuesday as well. After Mumbai, they will head to Ahmedabad for two consecutive shows on January 25 and 26. Coldplay consists of vocalist and pianist Chris Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, drummer and percussionist Will Champion, and manager Phil Harvey.

The band left no stone unturned to mesmerise the crowd present at the DY Patil Stadium with their musical skills. From singing their iconic songs such as Fix You and A Sky Full of Stars to turning the venue into a fairyland with colourful lights, elaborate designs and confetti cannons that showered the audience with carnival ribbons, the four happy-faced men gave all a feeling of joy and cheerfulness.