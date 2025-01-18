Coldplay rocks Mumbai on Day 1: Fans share 'heavenly views' from DY Patil Stadium… and the hotel next door

Coldplay marked a stellar first show in Navi Mumbai on Saturday. The UK band began their India leg of Music of the Spheres tour with a stunning show at DY Patil Stadium. Fans took to social media to share videos, pictures, reels and more. (also read: Coldplay Mumbai Concert 2025: Chris Martin takes speed boat to reach the venue. Watch) Fans shared stunning visuals of Coldplay's night 1.

A sky full of stars

A fan shared video of fireworks going off as A Sky Full of Stars boomed through the stadium. “Such a heavenly view! ✨🩵🌈 #ColdplayMumbai,” wrote the fan. Another showed the impressive view of the entire stadium from the hotel next door. “Incredible views of Coldplay’s show in Mumbai from the hotel next door. India is in Paradise,” the wrote.

A person showed beautiful views of wristbands lighting up the stadium. He called it, “Absolute madnesssssss #coldplay.”

About the concert

Nearly 1,000 cops will be deployed to maintain law and order during the Coldplay concert in Navi Mumbai, police said on Friday.

As part of their Music of the Spheres World Tour, the British rock group has three shows scheduled at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on January 18, 19 and 21.

Nearly 45,000 fans are expected to attend the event, for which elaborate security arrangements have been made, said a release by the Navi Mumbai police.

The release said 70 officers and 434 policemen will be inside the stadium as part of their bandobast. Also, 21 officers and 440 policemen will be deployed outside the stadium each day, it said.

Heavy vehicles from Uran, Nhavasheva, Pune and Thane have been banned in the area during these days. The Thane city police have also issued similar directives, restricting the movement of heavy vehicles within their jurisdiction.

There are designated parking areas during the event, the release added.

Livestream on Jan 26

oldplay's Ahmedabad concert, which is scheduled to take place on January 26 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, will be streamed live on Disney Hotstar.

In the announcement shared by the platform, the lead singer of the band, Chris Martin, expressed, "Namaste to all our friends in India. We're thrilled to share that on the 26th of January, our show from Ahmedabad will be streaming live on Disney Hotstar, so you can watch it from anywhere in India. We hope you'll join us - we're so excited to visit your beautiful country. Sending lots of love!"