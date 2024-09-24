Navi Mumbai restaurants, businesses dance to music of money before Coldplay gig in January

Mumbai: Since its opening in 2008, the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai has attracted high-profile events, hosting artists like Justin Bieber, Dua Lipa and U2. Now, as Coldplay prepares to perform in India in January 2025 as part of their Music of the Spheres world tour, Navi Mumbai's restaurants and other local businesses are looking at a windfall. Coldplay’s Chris Martin will front the band at the Mumbai concerts. (File Photo/ REUTERS)

After two shows on January 18 and 19 sold out within minutes, the band announced a third show on January 21, which also sold out just as quickly. Those unable to secure tickets are now scrambling to find them, while successful buyers are planning their stays and exploring other amenities.

For people living in and around Mumbai who won't need accommodation in Navi Mumbai, dining out after the concert remains a priority. Meru Kapoor, 27, from Gurgaon, who will be staying with friends in Bandra, plans to have dinner at a nearby restaurant after the concert. Recalling his last visit to the DY Patil stadium for a match, he says, “A lot of people go there, so I just went for the experience. It was quite a diverse bunch of people, different from what you'd see at a Bonobo or Den.”

While some focus on enjoyment, others like Rushabh Vora, 30, are busy planning logistics. Vora, along with his family, used about 10 devices when tickets went live and managed to secure four. "I'm expecting a lot of rush. Going [to Navi Mumbai] shouldn't be an issue but I'm looking for the best way back after the show," he says. The group is considering arriving early and having a late lunch to fuel themselves before the show, as "the food might be quite expensive in the stadium."

Sanjay Malik, general manager of the Canvas Old Town Bar & Bistro, offers insight into preparations for concert days. With prices for their all-you-can-eat buffets ranging from ₹499 to ₹799, Malik aims to serve as many customers as possible. Compared to a busy Sunday, concert days see more activity, with waiting times increasing from 30 minutes to about 45 minutes or longer. "We can't increase the seating but we try our best to make waiting customers comfortable," he says.

Many other restaurants in the vicinity maintain a similar attitude, noting that while there is more crowd in the area, it doesn't significantly impact their business due to seating capacity limitations

However, conversations with property owners reveal the unfolding chaos. Baljeet Oberoi, co-owner of Four Petals, reports that their six buildings in Navi Mumbai, totalling over a hundred apartments, are "100 percent booked up" for the concert dates. "Later, people who didn't get tickets cancelled their bookings. But then, those who got tickets booked the available apartments," he says.

As demand surges, accommodations are taking advantage of the situation. The Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Navi Mumbai, has seen room prices skyrocket from ₹7,000- ₹10,000 to ₹55,000 per night around the concert dates. Anuj Mishra, the hotel's general manager, explains, “If everyone's selling rooms at 50,000, we can't sell at 10,000. When there's a demand, we just try to optimise it. There's nothing wrong with that.”

Beyond the numbers, property owners note a change in customer behaviour. Rashmi Muljani, owner of 12 properties between Mumbai and Goa, observes, “Normally, people ask a 100 questions about the property and amenities. But when there's an event, people directly book the property two to three months before, and then they ask questions later. They won't even negotiate about price.”

This economic activity is boosting the local economy of Navi Mumbai significantly. From accommodation to dining and other engagements in the area, the cash influx during the concert week is expected to be substantial. As Anuj Mishra notes, "The stadium has a lot of potential but isn't being used at an optimum level."