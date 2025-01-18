Coldplay Mumbai Concert 2025: Chris Martin takes speed boat to reach the venue. Watch

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin is in India for his highly anticipated music tour, and he's brought along his girlfriend and actor Dakota Johnson. The couple is seemingly making the most of their time in the country, immersing themselves in various experiences. In a recent sighting, Chris was spotted enjoying a speed boat ride in Mumbai. Also read: Chris Martin gives this to little fan asking for a ticket to Coldplay concert at Mumbai temple. Watch Chris Martin’s band Coldplay will perform in Mumbai for three days (January 18, January 19, and January 21).

Chris Martin takes the speedboat

On Saturday, a video surfaced of Chris departing from his hotel in Mumbai, en route to his highly anticipated concert. In a surprising twist, instead of taking a traditional mode of transportation, Chris chose to travel to the venue in style, opting for a thrilling speed boat ride along the city's coastline.

In the video, Chris is seen exuding energy and enthusiasm as he departs for the concert venue. Dressed in a white T-shirt paired with black trousers and a sleek black cap, Chris was seen greeting the throngs of excited fans with a warm smile. In a heartfelt gesture, he also acknowledged the crowd with a 'namaste', expressing his gratitude for their love and support. He was being escorted to the speed boat amid tight security.

Chris Martin takes a late night stroll

Another video showed the Coldplay frontman exploring the city with Dakota. The clip captured them enjoying a romantic late-night stroll through the streets of Mumbai. The video shared by a fan offers a glimpse into Chris's casual night outing in Mumbai, where he's seen strolling hand-in-hand with his girlfriend Dakota. The Coldplay frontman is dressed in a relaxed attire, sporting a grey shirt paired with black pyjamas and topped off with a cap.

The video also captures the excitement of the fan as he spots Chris calling out to him in enthusiasm. In a gracious response, Chris acknowledges his admiration with a humble gesture, doffing his cap in a polite bow.

About the gig

Chris arrived in India along with actor-girlfriend Dakota Johnson. Several videos and pictures of the duo visiting the Shri Babulnath Temple in Mumbai emerged on social media. In one video, Dakota was seen walking towards Nandi's statue inside the temple and whispering in its ears. Chris was seen looking at her as she did it. Smiling, she came and stood next to Chris. Chris and Dakota have been in a relationship since 2017. The band took to Instagram and shared a picture of Chris Martin enjoying the evening at Marine Drive.

Coldplay will perform in Mumbai for three days (January 18, January 19, and January 21) at the DY Patil Sports Stadium. The band will also perform at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25 and January 26.