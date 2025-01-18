Menu Explore
Chris Martin gives this to little fan asking for a ticket to Coldplay concert at Mumbai temple. Watch

BySantanu Das
Jan 18, 2025 12:56 PM IST

Chris Martin's band Coldplay is all set to perform in Mumbai on Saturday. Ahead of the concert, he paid a visit to the Shri Babulnath Temple.

Chris Martin will be performing in Mumbai on Saturday as part of his band’s sold-out Music of the Spheres World Tour. The Coldplay frontsman landed in India on Thursday, and has been exploring the city ever since. On Friday, he visited Shri Babulnath Temple in the city. Now a video from his visit has surfaced on social media where he was seen interacting with a little fan who requested for a ticket to the show. (Also read: Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson visit lord Shiva temple in India, step out holding hands, quashing breakup rumours)

Chris Martin had a sweet interaction with a little fan in Mumbai.
Chris Martin had a sweet interaction with a little fan in Mumbai.

Cris Martin talks with little fan

In the video taken from the premises of the temple in Mumbai, Chris was seen exiting the space with a bunch of security personnel and his team, when a little boy called out his name from above the fence. Chris noticed and walked back, saying hi to the fan. He also folded his hands and did a namaste.

When the boy requested for a ticket because he wanted to attend his concert on Saturday, Chris said that he does not have a ticket with him at the moment, but he opened a small batch pinned on his blue shirt and gave it to him. “This will do,” he added, and proceeded to give a high five to him.

More details

Chris arrived in India along with actor-girlfriend Dakota Johnson. Several videos and pictures of the duo visiting the Shri Babulnath Temple in Mumbai emerged on social media. In one video, Dakota was seen walking towards Nandi's statue inside the temple and whispering in its ears. Chris was seen looking at her as she did it. Smiling, she came and stood next to Chris. Chris and Dakota have been in a relationship since 2017. The band took to Instagram and shared a picture of Chris Martin enjoying the evening at Marine Drive.

Coldplay will perform in Mumbai for three days (January 18, January 19, and January 21) at the DY Patil Sports Stadium. The band will also perform at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25 and January 26.

