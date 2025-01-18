Dakota Johnson whispers wishes in Nandi's ears as Chris Martin watches her at Mumbai's Shri Babulnath Temple

Actor Dakota Johnson and her boyfriend-musician Chris Martin have been exploring Mumbai since they arrived in the city a few days ago. Several videos and pictures of the duo visiting the Shri Babulnath Temple in Mumbai on Friday have emerged on social media platforms. (Also Read | Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson visit lord Shiva temple in India, step out holding hands, quashing breakup rumours) Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin inside Mumbai's Shri Babulnath Temple.

Dakota follows Hindu tradition at Mumbai temple

In a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Dakota Johnson and Chris were seen standing inside the temple. At one point, Dakota walked towards Nandi's statue and whispered in its ears. Chris was seen looking at her as she did it. Smiling, she came and stood next to Chris.

After Dakota, another person was also seen doing the same. Chris next spoke to a few people and flashed the thumbs-up sign. Dakota was also seen telling Chris something. For the temple visit, Dakota wore a printed black suit and wrapped the dupatta around her. Chris opted for a blue kurta and black pants.

About the tradition

In Hindu mythology, Nandi is the bull who serves as the mount of the god Shiva. Whispering into Nandi's ear is a Hindu tradition, in which devotees pray and make wishes to the sacred bull of Shiva. Devotees believe that Nandi will convey their wishes to Shiva.

About Chris and Dakota

Chris is part of Coldplay, which is currently in India as part of their Music of the Spheres World Tour. Dakota is accompanying Chris on the tour. On Thursday evening, Chris and Dakota were spotted at the Mumbai airport. They also stepped out to explore the city's main attractions. The band took to Instagram and shared a picture of Chris Martin enjoying the evening at Marine Drive. Chris and Dakota have been in a relationship since 2017.

About Coldplay, its tour

Coldplay is all set to enthral the audience in Mumbai with their performance for three days (January 18, January 19, and January 21) at the DY Patil Sports Stadium. The band will also perform at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25 and January 26. After their India tour, the band will kick off their Hong Kong tour in April. In the same month, they'll also perform in South Korea.

Coldplay consists of vocalist and pianist Chris, guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, drummer and percussionist Will Champion, and manager Phil Harvey.