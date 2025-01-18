'Bahut khushi horahi hai': Chris Martin flaunts fluent Hindi during Coldplay concert in Mumbai; fans roar with surprise

Chris Martin knows just how to win an Indian heart. On night one of the Indian leg of his band Coldplay's Music of the Spheres World tour, Chris flaunted perfect Hindi on stage. The concert marks first of three back-to-back gigs from Saturday to Monday at Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium. Musician Chris Martin of the British rock band Coldplay performs onstage during a concert as part of their Music of the Spheres World Tour, at the D.Y. Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai on January 18, 2025.(AFP)

'Bahut swagat hai!'

In a video shared online, Chris is seen speaking Hindi to a surprised audience. He said, “Good evening everybody. Aap sabka bohot swagat hai. Mumbai mein aakar humein bohot Khushi ho rahi hai (Welcome everyone. We are very happy to be in Mumbai)." He added, “We are so happy to be here. This is our first real show in India. So thank you. Namaste." The crowd roared on hearing him speaking the desi language.

Watcht the video here:

Fans on social media also loved the gesture. “He sounds like my chatgpt at 2am,” wrote one. “Aur mumbai me aapko dekh kar hume bhohot khushi ho rahi hai (And seeing you in Mumbai is making us so happy.)”

About the concerts

Coldplay is all set to enthral the audience in Mumbai with their gig, part of their Music of the Spheres tour. The band will perform in Mumbai for three days at DY Patil Sports Stadium: January 18, January 19, and January 21.

Before Coldplay takes the stage, the audience will have the chance to enjoy live performances by Shone, Elyanna, and Jasleen Royal.

The Indian tour of Coldplay, organized by BookMyShow Live, doesn't end here.

The band will also perform at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25 and January 26.

After their India tour, the band will kick off their Hong Kong tour in April. In the same month, they'll also perform in South Korea.

Coldplay, the British rock band, consists of vocalist and pianist Chris Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, drummer and percussionist Will Champion, and manager Phil Harvey.