Kajal Aggarwal kisses husband Gautam Kitchlu, shares pic with son Neil: 'All I want for Christmas'

Actor Kajal Aggarwal took to Instagram and shared pictures with her husband Gautam Kitchlu and son Neil. She is currently vacationing in Taiwan with them. She posted her happy pictures with husband and son on Sunday. She gave a kiss to Gautam to mark the occasion of Christmas. This invited many comments from her fans in the comment section. (Also read: Ranbir Kapoor kisses Alia Bhatt in sweet Christmas photo; see their family pics with Karisma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor)

In the pictures, Kajal wore a blue jacket with blue jeans. She opted for white sneakers and dark sunglasses. She kept her hair untied. Her husband wore a black jacket with denims and black shoes. Their son Neil, wore a Mickey Mouse printed black top and pants with pair of socks. His head was covered with woolen cap in one of the pictures.

Kajal kissed her husband Gautam while hugging him. Her husband held Neil in his arms while posing for the camera in an indoor setting. In another Instagram post, Kajal held up her son and looked at him with love.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Kajal wrote, “All I want for Christmas.” She added All I Want for Christmas Is You song on the post. Her husband Gautam dropped heart emojis. Actor Charrul Malik commented, “Have a great trip Kajal! We missed you today during lunch at your place. Stay safe.”

Reacting to the family picture, one of Kajal's fans wrote, “Too cute (smiling face red heart eyes emoji), so adorable. Merry Christmas. Lots of hugs and love. @kajalaggarwalofficial and kitchlug.” Another fan commented, “Always stay blessed like this.” Other fan wrote, “How sweet you guys are.” “This photo is going to break the internet,” wrote one. Many fans dropped heart emojis on the post.

While sharing picture with Neil, Kajal wrote, “Letting our hearts fly.” Many fans posted heart emojis on the picture for mother-son duo.

Kajal got married to Gautam in 2020. The couple welcomed their first child, Neil, on April 19, 2022. Recently, Kajal penned a long note as her son Neil turned six months old and wrote, “I can’t believe how fast the past 6 months have gone by or the profound change that has taken place in my life. I’ve gone from a scared young woman holding a wriggling mass on her chest and wondering how she was going to care for it to now fulfilling mommy duties and learning as I go along." The couple celebrated their second anniversary together in October.

ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON