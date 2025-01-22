Salman Khan takes kaali peeli taxi during Sikandar shoot. Watch

Salman Khan spotted shooting

A video of Salman shooting for the project has emerged on social media, which his fan has posted. The video gives fans a glimpse of Salman's rugged avatar in his upcoming film, Sikandar.

The clip shows Salman exiting a kaali peeli taxi, surrounded by a sea of enthusiastic onlookers who have gathered to catch a glimpse of the superstar in action. Salman is seen wearing a blue shirt paired with denim jeans. After leaving the taxi, he is seen making his way into a place surrounded by a lot of people.

The excitement is palpable in the video, with one fan succinctly expressing their awe with a simple "Wow". Meanwhile, Sikandar, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna, has already generated significant buzz, securing the top spot on IMDb's Most Anticipated Indian Movies of 2025 list.

About Sikandar

Salman’s Sikandar will be released in theatres on Eid 2025. It is directed by AR Murugadoss, who is best known for directing Tamil and Hindi films such as Ghajini, Thuppakki, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty and Sarkar. The film also stars Kajal Aggarwal and Rashmika. It is believed that Salman will be seen in a new look in the project. The film is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala’s banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

The film’s teaser was released earlier this year. The 1-minute-41-second long video shows Salman's Sikandar entering a room filled with weapons and people dressed in samurai armour. However, he seems aware that he has walked into a trap because he says, “Suna hain ki bohot saare log mere peeche pade hain. Bas, meri mudne ki der hain. (I've heard a lot of people have it out for me. Just wait for me to turn)”.

While he did cameos in Singham Again and Baby John, Salman was last seen in Tiger 3, opposite Katrina Kaif.