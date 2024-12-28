Sikandar teaser: Salman Khan annihilates army of samurais with shotguns, fans say 'mass ka baap is here'. Watch
Sikandar teaser: Shooting for AR Murugadoss' Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna-starrer is currently in progress. The film will be released in 2025.
Sikandar teaser: The teaser for director AR Murugadoss’ Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Sikandar was released on Saturday. The video’s release was postponed by a day due to the death of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. (Also Read: Inside Salman Khan's Jamnagar birthday bash with family, friends, fireworks, and Anant Ambani)
Sikandar teaser
Releasing the teaser on X (formerly Twitter), the film's producers wrote, “Ab intezaar hua khatam. Here’s presenting a glimpse of the world of Sikandar. A gift to all the fans who have been waiting to see the First Look! Thank you for all the love and patience… See you all in cinemas this EID.”
The 1-minute-41-second long video shows Salman's Sikandar entering a room filled with weapons and people dressed in samurai armour. However, he seems aware that he has walked into a trap because he says, “Suna hain ki bohot saare log mere peeche pade hain. Bas, meri mudne ki der hain. (I've heard a lot of people have it out for me. Just wait for me to turn)”
Fans were thrilled to see Salman in a massy avatar, with one fan commenting, “This is something never seen before.” Another wrote, “Wowww man what a look, they really hit the ball out of the park. Total Mass Mayhem.” One fan even wrote that ‘mass ka baap is here’. Another wrote, “Salman Khan 3.0 is coming and coming big.”
Salman Khan’s birthday
The teaser of Sikandar was initially scheduled for release on Salman’s birthday, December 27. However, the film's team postponed the release by a day to honour Manmohan Singh. Salman celebrated his birthday in Jamnagar, Gujarat, with his loved ones. The bash hosted by the Ambanis saw his brother Sohail Khan and nephews Nirvaan and Arhaan also in attendance. Salman, who turned 59, also posed for a click with Anant Ambani.
About Sikandar
Sajid Nadiadwala produced Sikandar under his Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banner. A recently released poster of Salman from the film sees Salman carrying a spear, without showing his face. The film will be released in theatres on Eid 2025. Murugadoss is best known for directing Tamil, Telugu and Hindi films like Ghajini, Thuppakki, Spyder, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty and Sarkar. Kajal Aggarwal also plays a key role in the film.
Recent work
Salman was last seen in the 2023 films Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Tiger 3. He recently played cameos in Singham Again and Baby John, playing Chulbul Pandey in the former film and Agent Bhaijaan in the latter. He was also featured in the Netflix documentary Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous.
