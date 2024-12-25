Salman Khan's cameo in Varun Dhawan's Baby John leaked on day of release. Here's what ‘Agent Bhai Jaan’ is up to

Salman Khan's cameo in Kalees' action thriller Baby John was hinted at in the film's trailer itself. At the end, he appears fighting alongside lead actor Varun Dhawan, with his face covered by a scarf in Tiger franchise style. Even his voice could be heard, wishing viewers a “Merry Christmas.” Now, fans couldn't contain their excitement and leaked Salman's full cameo from Baby John on X as soon as the film released on Christmas Day. (Also Read – Varun Dhawan says he didn't pass on Keerthy Suresh's number to ‘heroes’ who wanted to date her: It was my responsibility) Salman Khan has a cameo in Varun Dhawan's Baby John.

Salman's cameo leaked

Several X users leaked Salman's cameo from Baby John. *Spoilers ahead* He appears in the mid-credit scene of the film, in which the child traficking gang, led by Jackie Shroff's antagonist Nanaji, has cornered three agents – played by Varun Dhawan, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rajpal Yadav. But they've also figured out their leader who has been helping them out. His voice could be heard earlier in the film, while giving tip-offs to agents for busting the child traficking racket.

The leading agent is then revealed to be tied, with a scarf covering his face. However, he soon jumps to action, despite being tied, and fights alongside Varun's character. The scarf then comes off, and the agent is revealed to be Salman Khan. He's introduced as Agent Bhai Jaan. Salman also slides in some flirting with Wamiqa's character and in the end, breaks the fourth wall with Varun to wish the viewers a Merry Christmas and a Happy Onam.

An X user wrote on Salman's cameo, "THIS MANNNN!!!! (fire and mindblown emojis) ONE OF THE BEST ENTRY SCENE FOR SALMAN KHAN!! THE CENIMA WILL TURN INTO STADIUM !! (freeze emoji) GET READY FOR "AGENT BHAIJAAN" (fire, volcano, and hot face emojis)." Another wrote, “Only south Directors know how to present superstar like Salman Khan.” “His unmatched AURA and magnetic screen presence deserve nothing but perfection, and @Atlee_dir has truly outdone himself in showcasing every bit of it. Words fall short to describe how electrifying that cameo in #BabyJohn was, absolute fire! (fire emoji),” read a third comment.

Not Salman's first cameo this year

Baby John isn't Salman's first high-profile cameo this year. He also appeared in the post-credit scene of Rohit Shetty's blockbuster cop drama Singham Again last month. Reprising his memorable role of Inspector Chulbul Pandey from the successful Dabangg franchise, he asks Ajay Devgn's protagonist to welcome him to his special task force.

Salman has previously also done a double role cameo in David Dhawan's 2017 comedy Judwaa 2, alongside the double role of Varun Dhawan. Produced by Atlee, Baby John also stars Keerthy Suresh.