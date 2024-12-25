Varun Dhawan says he didn't pass on Keerthy Suresh's number to ‘heroes’ who wanted to date her: It was my responsibility

Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh bonded on marriage while filming their first film together, Kalees' action thriller Baby John. In an interview with Filmfare Middle East, Varun revealed that while he was already married to highschool sweetheart Natasha Dalal, Keerthy was secretly planning to marry longtime beau Anthony Thattil during the shoot. (Also Read – Baby John movie review: Varun Dhawan's turn as action star makes this headless chicken of a film entertaining) Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh are co-stars in Baby John.

What Varun said

“In Mumbai, when we were shooting… so many people would message me about her, so many heroes. I can’t be like, ‘Here’s her number, let’s meet,’ because eventually, it’s my responsibility to take care of her. So the joke is Baby John, bhabhi jaan,” said Varun.

“People very close to me, they knew. Atlee and his wife, Varun knew from the time I met him, from two years. Otherwise, a lot of my very close friends knew, but we try to keep it very private," said Keerthy, who kept her 15-year affair with Anthony under wraps.

Varun recalled that Keerthy was quite excited about the kind of wife she'd be while they were filming Baby John. He even called her role in Baby John “wife of the year," which Keerthy dismissed with a “kuchh bhi” (whatever).

Keerthy's recent wedding

After solemnising her relationship in a traditional ceremony in Goa earlier this month, Keerthy took to Instagram and shared pictures from her D-Day. "#ForTheLoveOfNyke (heart emoji)," she captioned the post. One of the photos captured the moment when Keerthy and Antony exchanged the garlands. The couple also posed with their dog, looking extremely happy while performing the wedding rituals. Both Keerthy and Antony were dressed in traditional attire.

Directed by Kalees and presented by Atlee, Baby John hit cinemas today on the occasion of Christmas. Also starring Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff, Rajpal Yadav, and Salman Khan (in a cameo), Baby John is co-produced by Priya Atlee, Murad Khetani, and Jyoti Deshpande-led Jio Studios. The Hindustan Times review of the film states, “Varun Dhawan gets his chance to be a massive action hero, but Kalees' remake of Theri remains choppy and soulless for the most part.”