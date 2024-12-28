Inside Salman Khan's Jamnagar birthday bash with family, friends, fireworks, and Anant Ambani

Actor Salman Khan celebrated his 59th birthday in Jamnagar, Gujarat, with his family members and close friends. Several videos and pictures from the birthday party emerged on social media platforms. The bash was hosted by the Ambanis. (Also Read | Katrina Kaif has a sweet wish for Salman Khan on his 59th birthday: ‘May all the wonderful things…’) Salman Khan travelled to Jamnagar to celebrate his birthday.

Inside Salman Khan's birthday bash

On Instagram, Deanne Panday posted many photos from the birthday venue. In a picture, Deanne, Warda Khan and Alvira Khan Agnihotri posed in front of a swimming pool inside a grand resort. A photo showed a red heart shaped sign kept next to a neon sign that read "Love you bhaijaan (brother)". Another photo gave a glimpse of Sohail Khan sitting in a cart next to his younger son Yohan Khan.

Family, friends, fireworks and old pics

Deanne posted a photo of a neon sign, reading Happy birthday bhai, near the swimming pool. She also posed with a few other guests. A photo showed many candles lit up around a statue of Lord Ganesha. Deanne posted a picture in which she held a photo frame of Salman and his siblings. It was kept at the diner table. Alvira joined her at the same table. A few other guests were seen at a nearby table with another photo frame near them.

Salman poses with Anant Ambani

Deanne also posted a photo as she entered Vantara. The last slide was a video of fireworks going off as the song Jumme Ki Raat from Salman's 2014 film Kick played in the background. She captioned the post, "Happy Birthday @beingsalmankhan (red heart and hug face emojis)." Deanne also added the hashtags--family, love you unconditionally, and Jamnagar.

Sohail also shared a photo on Instagram. In it, he posed with his nephew Arhaan Khan and son Nirvan Khan. A person shared a post on X featuring Salman and Anant Ambani.

About Salman

As Salman turned 59, his co-stars and close friends from the film fraternity wished him well. Varun Dhawan, Ajay Devgn, and Shilpa Shetty, among others, wished him. Salman's journey in Bollywood has been nothing short of spectacular. With hits like Hum Aapke Hain Koun (1994), Biwi No 1 (1999), Dabangg (2010), Sultan (2016), and the Tiger franchise, he has proven to be one of the most consistent box-office performers in Indian cinema.

The actor is all set to star in the upcoming action film Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The movie, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna opposite Salman, is scheduled for release during Eid 2025. Currently, he is hosting Bigg Boss 18.