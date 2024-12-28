Preity Zinta responds to X user asking if she ever dated Salman Khan: 'He is family'

Preity Zinta has responded to an X (formerly known as Twitter) user who asked if she has ever dated Salman Khan. Taking to the social media platform, Preity wished Salman Khan on his birthday with several photos. (Also Read | Preity Zinta calls Shah Rukh Khan competitive, says Salman Khan has good taste in music) Preity Zinta spoke about Salman Khan on X.

Preity wishes Salman with old pics

In a few photos, the duo smiled and held each other. A photo showed the duo in a still from a film. Preity and Salman posed with their feet on a table in the last picture. "Happy Burrday @BeingSalmanKhan (birthday cake emoji). Just wanna say I love you the mostest (partying face emoji). Rest will tell you when I speak to you ….. and yes we need more photos otherwise I will keep posting the same old ones! Ting (two hearts emoji)."

Preity responds if she was in a relationship with Salman

An X user asked, "Did you two ever date?" Preity responded, “No not at all! He is family & my closest friend and my husband’s friend too .. just in case you were wondering (rolling on the floor laughing emojis). Sorry! Couldn’t resist (baby angel emoji).”

Preity and Salman starred in many films together, such as Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega (2000), Chori Chori Chupke Chupke (2001), Dil Ne Jise Apna Kahaa (2004), Jaan-E-Mann (2006), and Heroes (2008).

Preity talks about Bollywood romances

A person asked, "I believe Bollywood romances died with Yashji, is there any way we get to see a good Bollywood romance in today's time?" Preity replied, "I was thinking the same. Hopefully some good writing & some new ideas will emerge from someone whose heart is in the right place. I’m waiting just like you."

Preity opens up about her day, babies

A tweet read, "How do you like to unwind after a busy day?" The actor replied, "There is really no unwinding when you have 3 year old twins cuz I do try to be as present as I can, so I don’t feel crazy guilt when I travel for work trips or for a shoot." On February 29, 2016, Preity married Gene Goodenough. They welcomed their twins, a baby boy named Jai and a baby girl named Gia, in November 2021.

About Preity's upcoming film

Preity is all set to make her comeback to acting with Rajkumar Santoshi's directorial Lahore 1947. This project marks an important milestone for Preity as she returns to the silver screen after a long hiatus.

Lahore 1947 is produced under Aamir Khan's banner, Aamir Khan Productions. The film was officially announced last October, garnering attention for its star-studded cast. Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal, Sunny Deol and his son Karan Deol wil star in the film.