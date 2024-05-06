Preity Zinta calls Shah Rukh Khan competitive, says Salman Khan has good taste in music in Twitter Q/A session

Preity Zinta never shies away from interacting with her fans and answering their curious questions on social media. The actor was recently asked about her views on her colleagues - Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan on X (formerly Twitter). Preity responded by praising both her former co-stars and revealing some interesting facts about them. (Also Read: Preity Zinta recently praised Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan during a Q/A session on Twitter.

Preity Zinta praises Shah Rukh and Salman

While lauding Shah Rukh, Preity said, “Srk is a powerhouse of talent, and one of the most generous & fun actors to work with. He always keeps his co-star on their toes & is very entertaining & competitive. I learned a lot from him in Dil Se (heart emoji).” She was also quizzed by a netizen about when will she again collaborate with the Dunki actor for a new project. Preity replied, “When we get a mind blowing script together that only him and I can do (heart emoji) Till then gotta wait.”

When a user asked her views on Salman, she tweeted, “Salman has a heart of gold & is the most loyal & amazing friend besides being an incredibly talented and effortless actor. His sense of music is excellent & he is extremely down to earth n simple when u get to know him (heart emoji).”

Preity's collaboration with Shah Rukh and Salman

For the unversed, Preity acted in Salman's Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega, Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, Jaaneman and Heroes. She worked with Shah Rukh in Dil Se, Kal Ho Na Ho, Veer Zaara and Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna. Dil Se, directed by Mani Ratnam was Preity's debut. However, Kal Ho Na Ho, Veer Zaara, Koi..Mil Gaya and Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna are considered her commercial hits.

Preity Zinta's upcoming project

Preity will be next seen in Rajkumar Santoshi's Lahore 1947, featuring Sunny Deol and Karan Deol in crucial roe. The period-drama is backed by Aamir Khan Productions.