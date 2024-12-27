Katrina Kaif has a sweet wish for Salman Khan on his 59th birthday: ‘May all the wonderful things…’

Katrina Kaif took to Instagram on December 27 to wish Salman Khan on his 59th birthday. Wishes have been pouring in for the actor since Friday morning, with numerous stars wishing him a good year ahead. Here’s what Katrina wished for him. (Also Read: Salman Khan’s biggest hit ever was rejected by Allu Arjun, Aamir Khan; earned 10x its budget) Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan have worked on numerous films together.

Katrina Kaif’s birthday wish for Salman Khan

Katrina posted a monochrome picture of Salman on her Instagram stories, captioning it, “Happiest Birthday @beingsalmankhan. May all the wonderful things of life be with you this year and always (heart emojis).” Katrina shares a long association with Salman, with the duo even rumoured to have been dating for a few years before parting ways. They never confirmed it but always spoke of each other on good terms.

A screen grab of Katrina Kaif's Instagram stories.

Salman and Katrina were also a favourite with producers who often cast them together in films like Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?, Partner and the Tiger franchise (Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai). Their chemistry has been often talks about, with Katrina even calling Salman her mentor in the early stages of her career. Katrina married Vicky Kaushal after dating him for a few years in 2021.

Upcoming work

Katrina was last seen in Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi this year. She has yet to announce her upcoming projects, though she has said yes to Jee Le Zaraa. Vicky has a good lineup of films, including Chhaava with Rashmika Mandanna and Love & War with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Salman is acting in AR Murugadoss’ Sikandar with Rashmika as his co-star. The film’s teaser was supposed to be released on his birthday today. However, the makers released a statement that they decided to postpone the release in honour of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s death on Thursday. The teaser will now be unveiled on December 28 at 11:07 am.