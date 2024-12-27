Salman Khan’s biggest hit ever was rejected by Allu Arjun, Aamir Khan; earned 10x its budget

Salman Khan, one of the biggest superstars of Bollywood, has been entertaining fans with his movies for over three decades now. The actor has given several hits and blockbusters and holds the record for having the most number of films in the ₹100-crore club. However, do you know that his biggest hit ever was rejected by Aamir Khan and Allu Arjun and earned 10 times more than its budget? Salman Khan's biggest hit ever earned 10 times more than its budget.

(Also Read: Sikandar poster: Salman Khan takes on a deadly avatar, teaser out tomorrow)

Salman Khan's biggest hit

Well, Salman Khan has delivered blockbusters like Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai, and more, however, his biggest hit remains Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Bajrangi Bhaijaan is based on an original story by screenwriter V. Vijayendra Prasad and is produced by Salman Khan, Rockline Venkatesh, and Kabir Khan. The film won the hearts of the audience upon release

It is the story of Pawan, a devotee of Lord Hanuman who finds a lost girl in Haryana who is speech-impaired. He soon learns that she belongs to Pakistan and sets out to reunite her with her family at great personal cost. The film brought tears to the eyes of the audience as well as the critics and proved to be one of the best films of Salman Khan.

Allu Arjun, Aamir Khan rejected Bajrangi Bhaijaan

However, before Salman Khan bagged the role in Bajrangi Bhaijaan, the film was offered to other actors. According to media reports, when Kabir Khan approached Aamir Khan for the film, the actor had certain changes in mind but the filmmaker didn't agree with it and hence he rejected the film. The script was then reportedly offered to Allu Arjun, who rejected the film due to prior commitments.

The film, which also stars Kareena Kapoor and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, opened to majorly positive response from the audience which even reflected on its box office collection. Made on a budget of ₹90 crore, earned ₹320.34 crore at the domestic box office and ₹922 crore worldwide (which is 10 times more than its budget). Bajrangi Bhaijaan thus made its place among India's highest-grossing films ever.

Some of Salman Khan's other hits include Tiger Zinda Hai (which collected ₹588 crore worldwide against a budget of ₹210 crore), Sultan (collected ₹607 crore worldwide against a budget of ₹80 crore), Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (collected ₹405 crore against a budget of ₹60 crore).

Salman Khan's upcoming movie

Salman Khan is now gearing up to entertain the audience in his upcoming movie, Sikandar. Helmed by AR Murugadoss, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and is currently under production. The film's teaser was supposed to be released today (on Salman's 59th birthday), however, it has been postponed to Saturday (December 27) after Manmohan Singh's demise. The film is set to release in theatres on Eid 2025.