Aamir Khan opens up on his bad habits: ‘At one point, I used to drink all night’

Aamir Khan has opened up about his struggles with bad habits. In a recent interview, the actor revealed a lesser-known aspect of his personality, confessing that he had a tendency to indulge in excessive drinking. He candidly admitted that there was a period in his life when he would often drink throughout the night.

Aamir Khan gets candid

Aamir made the confession during a conversation with actor Nana Patekar, which was shared on Zee Music Company’s YouTube channel.

During the candid chat, he shared that while he has quit drinking, he still smokes a pipe. Aamir even acknowledges that there are many bad habits in him, sharing his biggest struggle in his personal life has been indiscipline.

Aamir said he is indisciplined, following which Nana asked if he would show up for the shoot on time. To this, Aamir said, “Yes. For that, I am always on time. So I am not indisciplined when it comes to my films but in my life, I am.”

At that point, Nana asked Aamir about his “bad habits”. Responding to the same, Aamir said, “I smoke a pipe. Now I have quit drinking but at one point, I used to drink. And when I used to drink, I would drink all night. The problem is that I am an extremist man so I continue to do what I am already doing. It’s not a good thing and I realise that. I also know that I am doing the wrong thing but I can’t stop myself.”

Aamir stressed that he does not face these problems when he is working on a film, calling himself “sharply disciplined”. Nana then suggested that Aamir should work continuously.

Aamir agreed to the same, and shared that he has thought that he will do one film a year now “because otherwise I do one film in three years”.

Aamir’s upcoming work

When it comes to films, Aamir will next be seen in Sitaare Zameen Par, which was announced in October 2023. It will star Aamir, Darsheel Safary and Genelia Deshmukh in the lead roles. It is sequel of 2007 film Taare Zameen Par. RS Prasanna is directing the sequel, which is based on the 2018 Spanish film Champions.

Aamir is also producing a film called Lahore 1947, starring Sunny Deol, Ek Din, starring son Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi. Earlier this year, he was busy lobbying for his production Laapataa Ladies, directed by Kiran Rao, for Oscars. However, the film, India's official Oscar entry, failed to make it to the shortlist for Oscars 2025.