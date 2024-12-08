Aamir Khan says him Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan are looking forward to working together: ‘About 6 months back…’

Actor Aamir Khan has revealed the possibility of working with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan together on a film. News agency ANI reported that Aamir confirmed the trio had discussed the idea. He was speaking at the Red Sea Film Festival in Saudi Arabia, where he was recently honoured. (Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan Pathaan ‘funny’ train track scene: Aamir Khan says ‘young actors must have got really upset’) Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, and Shah Rukh Khan haven't worked together in a film yet.(ANI)

Aamir on working with Shah Rukh, Salman

He was asked about the possibility of collaborating on a project with Shah Rukh and Salman Khan. The actor shared that about six months ago, he spoke to Shah Rukh and Salman Khan about how great it would be if the three of them did a film together. "About six months back, Shah Rukh, Salman, and I were together, and we did speak about this."

How Salman, Shah Rukh reacted

He continued, "I was the person who brought this up and told Shah Rukh and Salman that it would be really sad if the three of us didn't do a film together. I think Salman and Shah Rukh were equally in agreement and were, 'Yes, we must do a film together. The three of us.' Hopefully, it will happen soon. It will need the right kind of story. So, we'll have to wait for the right script. We are all looking forward to it."

About Aamir's films

Aamir was last seen in the Forrest Gump remake, Laal Singh Chaddha. The movie failed to connect with the audience. He has Sitaare Zameen Par in the pipeline which was announced in October 2023. It will also star Darsheel, and Genelia Deshmukh in the lead roles. RS Prasanna directs the sequel, which is based on the 2018 Spanish film Champions.

About Salman's projects

Salman will be seen in his upcoming action entertainer, Sikandar. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by AR Murugadoss, the film is set for an Eid 2025 release. In the film, Salman will be seen with actor Rashmika Mandanna. The actor is also hosting the TV show Bigg Boss 18.

About Shah Rukh's films

Fans will see Shah Rukh next in King, directed by Sujoy Ghosh. Reportedly, his daughter, Suhana Khan, will also be part of the film. He will also lend his voice to the Hindi version of Disney's highly anticipated release, Mufasa: The Lion King, slated for release in Indian theatres on December 20.