Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan Pathaan ‘funny’ train track scene: Aamir Khan says ‘young actors must have got really upset’

Aamir on Pathaan train track scene

Aamir said, “I have found the scene really funny. I have not seen that film but I have seen that scene. You get clips nowadays on Instagram and all that so I ended up seeing that scene it's quite funny.”

Aamir says young actors might get upset

He continued, "Shah Rukh and Salman (laughs)! I think all the young actors must have got really upset and you can't even get too upset with Shah Rukh and Salman. Kya keh sakte hai (What can you say)?"

Kiran added, "They must have enjoyed it."

About the scene

In the said action scene, Shah Rukh and Salman fight villains. After they catch a break, they discuss who will take over the reins of Indian espionage from them... which was also a veiled reference to taking over the reins of Hindi cinema. Later they say that they will have to shoulder the responsibility themselves as no one is fit to do it. Salman had a cameo appearance in the film. He starred as Avinash Singh Rathore, aka Tiger.

About Pathaan

Pathaan, released in 2023, is an action thriller film directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films. It is the fourth instalment in the YRF Spy Universe. The film stars Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana among others.

Aamir's recent film

Aamir was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha (2022), which also starred Kareena Kapoor, Mona Singh, and Naga Chaitanya. Directed by Advait Chandan, it is the official remake of Tom Hanks's 1994 film Forrest Gump. He will be next seen in Sitaare Zameen Par.