Sitaare Zameen Par is not a sequel to Taare Zameen Par? Here's what Aamir Khan said

Taare Zameen Par remains one of the most important films of Aamir Khan's career, which released in 2007 to great acclaim and love from audiences. Fans are eagerly waiting for updates on Aamir's next Sitaare Zameen Par, which is touted as the film's spiritual sequel. In an interview with Deadline at the Red Sea International Film Festival, Aamir opened up in detail about Sitaare Zameen Par and shared when the film will release in theatres.

Aamir on Sitaare Zameen Par

When asked about Sitaare Zameen Par, Aamir Khan said, “Sitaare Zameen Par is a sequel to Taare Zameen Par, a film that I directed some years ago. However it is not a sequel in the sense that the characters do not continue from the previous one. So it is a fresh set of characters with completely fresh situations and plot. Thematically it is a sequel to Taare Zameen Par. It is saying the same things… actually it is saying a lot more actually. Taare Zameen Par was about a child who has dyslexia. So it is a film that explored the themes of challenges of multiple intelligences, and how we are quick to judge people based on their written and reading IQ. Whereas people have multiple intelligences who do not get recognized often. All of us have difficulties and weakness, qualities that make us magical and unique. That theme is the theme that is taken forward in Sitaare Zameen Par.”

On its release

Aamir also shared the plans to release the film after wrapping up the post-production work. “We are coming to the post-production really. A bit of pick-ups we have and then we go to post later this month. Then we would be ready to release the film sometime middle of next year,” he added.

Sitaare Zameen Par was announced in October 2023. It will star Aamir, Darsheel, and Genelia Deshmukh in the lead roles. RS Prasanna directs the sequel, which is based on the 2018 Spanish film Champions.

Aamir was honoured at the Red Sea Film Festival for his contribution to cinema. He is currently busy promoting and campaigning for Laapataa Ladies (retitled Lost Ladies) with director and ex-wife Kiran Rao. The film is India's official submission for Oscars in the Best International Feature category.