Aamir Khan says Indians have been dying to win an Academy Award: ‘If Laapataa Ladies wins Oscar, people will…’

With Laapataa Ladies becoming India's official entry to the Oscars, all eyes are on Aamir Khan's film. In a recent interview with BBC News India, the actor opened up about what winning an Oscar for India means to him. He said that if Laapataa Ladies wins the Academy Award, people in India will go 'ballistic'. Aamir Khan on winning Oscar for India with Laapataa Ladies.

Aamir Khan on winning Oscar for India

When asked what would it mean to him to win Oscar for India, Aamir Khan replied, "I am not quite sure how seriously to take a competition. But I would be really happy. It would create tremendous opportunity for the film to be seen by a lot more people because when a film wins an Oscar or Academy award, then people from around the world want to see what it’s like. So it opens a huge window of opportunity for a larger audience for a film."

He further added how Indians will react if Laapataa Ladies wins Oscar and said, "More important than that, I think Indian are so film crazy and we have been dying to win an Academy Award for an Indian film which hasn’t happenedd till now. So the country would go ballistic. They’ll just go mad if we win. So just for the people of our country, I’d be very happy if we win the award."

In the history of India, only three films- Mother India, Salaam Bombay, and Lagaan- have been nominated in the International Feature category; however, none of them have won Oscars. Recently, RRR won the Best Original Song and Elephant Whisperers won the Best Documentary Short. Writing with Fire and All that Breathes got nods in the Best Documentary Feature category. Now, the audience has high expectations from Laapataa Ladies. The shortlist of Oscars 2025 will be announced on Tuesday, December 17, 2024.

Aamir Khan upcoming films

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan will be next seen in the movie Sitaare Zameen Par which also stars Darshal Safary and Genelia Deshmukh. The film is scheduled to release in theatres in 2025. He is also backing Rajkumar Santoshi's directorial, Lahore 1947 which is headlined by Sunny Deol.