Aamir Khan talks about dream project Mahabharata, calls it very scary: ‘I don’t know if it will happen, but…'

Aamir Khan is currently busy promoting his production, Laapataa Ladies as it became India's official entry to Oscars 2025. In an interview with BBC News, the actor talked about producing more films, promoting new talent, and his dream project, Mahabharata. Aamir Khan talks about his dream project Mahabharata.

Aamir Khan on doing one film a year

When asked about what's next for him in the coming years, Aamir Khan said, "I really want to produce a lot more films and give an opportunity to young talent. I'll continue acting. I usually do 1 film in 2-3 years as an actor but in the next decade or so, I am hoping to do one film a year. I hope to produce a lot more films with the stories that I love."

Aamir Khan on his dream project Mahabharata

He further talked about making a film on Mahabharata and said, "Well, that's my dream project and it's a very scary project. So huge and I am scared of getting it wrong. It's a huge responsibility because as Indians, it's something so close to us, it's in our blood. So I want to get it right. I want to make every Indian proud. I also want to show the world what India has. I don't know if it will happen, but it's something I want to work towards. So let's see."

Writer Anjum Rajabali told the media at an event in 2018 that Aamir Khan had been working on the ambitious idea of making a high-budget film based on Mahabharata. In fact, in the same year, he walked out of the Rakesh Sharma biopic so he could work on the film that was rumoured to be mounted on a budget of ₹ 1000 crore.

Meanwhile. Aamir Khan took a break from acting after his last film, Laal Singh Chaddha, failed to perform well at the box office. The actor is now set to make a comeback with the film Sitaare Zameen Par. The film stars Aamir, Darsheel Safary, and Genelia Deshmukh in the lead roles. RS Prasanna directs the sequel, which is based on the 2018 Spanish film Champions. The film is currently in post-production and is scheduled to release in 2025.