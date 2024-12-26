Sikandar poster: Salman Khan takes on a deadly avatar, teaser out tomorrow

Salman Khan's fans are eagerly awaiting a special treat. On his birthday, the actor will unveil the teaser of his much-awaited film Sikandar. To build anticipation, Salman shared the first look from the film today, sending his fans into a frenzy. Also read: Salman Khan's Sikandar shoot to continue amid threats from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi? Here's what we know Salman Khan’s Sikandar is slated to release on Eid 2025.

Salman releases first look

On Thursday, Salman took to social media: Instagram and Twitter to share the first poster which gives a glimpse of his look in the film. He shared that the teaser will drop tomorrow.

The newly released poster of Salman's upcoming film shows an enigmatic image of the actor. Standing tall, surrounded by an air of mystery, Salman exudes intensity, clad in a sleek black suit and holding a spear. Although his face is not directly visible, the poster offers a glimpse of his rugged look, complete with a beard.

Sharing the poster, Salman wrote, “See u again kal subah theek 11.07 baje… #SikandarTeaserTomorrow (We will see you tomorrow at 11:07)”.

Fans react

The first look of the poster has left his fans intrigued and eager for more. “The wait is over,” one wrote, with another sharing, “Oh my god... Meri Jaan Salman Bhai.. What a look”.

“BOSS IS BACK,” shared one, with one mentioning, “Poster hi itna tagda hai (poster is too good)”.

“Sher on the way,” one comment read, with another reading, “Bhaijan is back”. “This is going to be amazing release by none other than bhaijaan Salman khan,” read one comment,

One user shared, “Bhaijaan is back with a bang”, with one noting, “Salman Khan fans in for a treat: 80-second Sikandar teaser set to release on his birthday”.

“Salman Khan's return to the big screen is always an event in itself, and with Sikandar, his fans are in for a treat. Known for his larger-than-life persona and unforgettable performances, Salman Khan is expected to bring his trademark charisma to this action-packed film,” read one comment.

“The biggest comeback of Indian cinema #Salman Khan.” wrote one user, with another mentioning, “All Bollywood shocked, BHAIJAAN rocked”.

About the film

Salman Khan’s Sikandar will be released in theatres on Eid 2025. It is directed by A R Murugadoss, who is best known for directing Tamil and Hindi films such as Ghajini, Thuppakki, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty and Sarkar. The film also stars Kajal Aggarwal and Rashmika Mandanna. It is believed that Salman will be seen in a new look in the project. The film is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala’s banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

While he did cameos in Singham Again and Baby John, Salman was last seen in Tiger 3, opposite Katrina Kaif.