Salman Khan's Sikandar shoot to continue amid threats from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi? Here's what we know

Actor Salman Khan’s security cover was beefed up after his close friend, Nationalist Congress Party leader Baba Siddique was shot dead by three assailants on October 12. Now, more layers have been added to his Y plus security amid aggressive threats from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Salman Khan's security has been beefed up.

Khan is currently in the middle of shooting for his next film Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss, along with hosting a reality show. The actor had reportedly cancelled all shoots to attend Siddique’s funeral on Sunday, leading to speculation that the rest of his schedule might be affected.

However, when we contacted the actor’s manager, he said this was “not true”.

A source close to the film confirmed that the actor’s security has been tightened even on sets. “Salman sir always had security around him but lately additional 8-10 personnel have been added. They come for recce before he arrives,” the insider said.

The source further reveals, “Abhi 1-2 din ka schedule aage peeche hua tha, but nothing major. Aage bhi suna hai ki schedule might get affected but not much. If shooting was earlier expected to finish by November or December, it will at max finish by January. But everyone’s safety is the priority right now.”



The film, which is being shot in Mumbai is expected to release in March, 2025.

Meanwhile, an additional eight to ten armed police officers have been added to Khan's security detail, as per an India Today report. The Mumbai Police has also set up a dedicated command centre for the actor’s residence, Galaxy Apartments. The eight-floor building now has 24/7 police patrols and AI surveillance cameras at all entrances to detect if an individual is recognised in the vicinity more than thrice. With barricades outside the building, unauthorised visits, gathering around the building or clicking selfies have been banned. Security around Khan’s farmhouse in Panvel has also been intensified.