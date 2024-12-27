Menu Explore
Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera excited to celebrate 59th birthday of his ‘maalik’. See pic

ByDevansh Sharma
Dec 27, 2024 11:48 AM IST

Salman Khan turns 59 on Friday, December 27. His loyal bodyguard Shera shared a picture with the superstar from his midnight celebration.

Salman Khan is busy celebrating his 59th birthday today on December 27. In order to mark the occasion, his loyal bodyguard of several years – Shera – shared a picture with the actor to wish him. (Also Read: Salman Khan's Sikandar teaser release postponed to Saturday after Manmohan Singh's demise)

Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera shares a picture with the actor on his 59th birthday.
Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera shares a picture with the actor on his 59th birthday.

Shera's picture with Salman

Shera took to his Instagram handle on Thursday late night and shared a picture with Salman from the actor's midnight celebration. Salman looked dapper in a black T-shirt and a brown jacket. Shera stood next to him, with his arm on Salman's shoulder. Shera captioned the post, “Mere MAALIK ka birthday hai (It's my boss' birthday) (celebration emoji) love MAALIK (red heart emoji).” He also added the hashtags – Happy birthday, birthday, blessed, Shera, and maalik.

The midnight birthday celebration of Salman Khan was attended by his close friends and family members. His brothers – actors Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan – were seen arriving in their respective cars. Arbaaz was accompanied by his wife, makeup artiste Sshura Khan. The two celebrated their first wedding anniversary recently.

Music composer Sajid Khan of Sajid-Wajid fame took to his Instagram handle to share an inside glimpse of Salman's birthday celebration. In the video, Salman can be seen cutting his birthday cake along with his niece Ayat, the daughter of his sister Arpita Khan and actor Ayush Sharma.

Salman's Sikandar teaser launch postponed

On the work front, Salman will be next seen in AR Murugadoss' action thriller Sikandar. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and also starring Rashmika Mandanna, Sikandar is slated to release in cinemas next Eid. The makers were scheduled to drop the film's teaser on the occasion of Salman's birthday, but decided to postpone it by a day in the light of the death of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

“In light of the passing of our esteemed former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh Ji, we regret to announce that the release of the Sikandar teaser has been postponed to 28th December 11:07 AM. Our thoughts are with the nation during this time of mourning. Thank you for understanding. - #TeamSikandar,” posted the official X handle of the production house, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

Friday, December 27, 2024
