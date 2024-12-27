Salman Khan's Sikandar teaser release postponed to Saturday after Manmohan Singh's demise

On the occasion of Salman Khan's 59th birthday on Friday, the makers of his next action film Sikandar were all set to drop the teaser of AR Murugadoss' film. However, they announced on Friday morning that the teaser launch now stands postponed in the light of the demise of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. (Also Read – Manmohan Singh dies: Kapil Sharma, Sunny Deol, Madhuri Dixit, Diljit Dosanjh pay heartfelt tributes) Salman Khan's Sikandar teaser launch postponed after Manmohan Singh's death.

Sikandar teaser postponed

Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Sajid Nadiadwala production house and the force behind Sikandar, posted through its official X handle on Friday morning a couple of hours before the scheduled teaser launch at 11:07 am: “In light of the passing of our esteemed former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh Ji, we regret to announce that the release of the Sikandar teaser has been postponed to 28th December 11:07 AM. Our thoughts are with the nation during this time of mourning. Thank you for understanding. - #TeamSikandar.”

On the eve of Salman Khan's birthday, the makers of his upcoming film Sikandar delighted fans by unveiling his look from the project. The poster features a suited Salman carrying a spear, offering fans a glimpse of his rugged appearance. However, his full face remains partially obscured. Salman shared the poster on Instagram, announcing that the film's teaser would be unveiled on his birthday, December 27.

Sikandar also stars Rashmika Mandanna opposite Salman. It is slated to release in cinemas next Eid. Salman is also busy hosting Bigg Boss 14. He will also be seen in Sajid Nadiadwala's Kick 2.

Manmohan Singh's demise

Manmohan Singh died at the age of 92 due to age-related medical conditions on Thursday night, AIIMS New Delhi informed. He served two terms as Prime Minister of India – from 2004 to 2014. He took the oath of office for the first time in 2004, after Congress' win in 2004 Lok Sabha election against Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA. He served his second term from 2009 to 2014. He was then succeeded by PM Narendra Modi in 2014. A leading economist, Manmohan Singh was also instrumental in shaping the New Economic Policy in 1991.