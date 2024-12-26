Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif's cosy Christmas celebration with family and Santa Claus was all things love

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrated a cozy Christmas at their home with Katrina’s family. The actor shared a glimpse of her heartwarming celebrations with her sister and husband leaving fans gushing. Inside Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's Christmas 2024 celebrations.(Instagram)

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's Christmas celebration

On Thursday, Katrina Kaif took to Instagram and shared a few adorable photos from her cosy Christmas celebration. The pictures perfectly captured the joy of the season. She captioned the post, “merry merry merry (Christmas tree emoji, green heart emoji).”

The first picture showed Katrina Kaif having a laugh with her sisters, all dressed in a combination of red and black. The actor wore a red sweater which she paired with black denims and matching cap. Katrina also shared a unique gift idea: "Blind Date with a Book." A set of books wrapped in brown paper, with handwritten clues describing the contents.

In the next picture, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were seen posing with Santa Claus. Katrina looked radiant in an all-black outfit, and Vicky opted for a green sweater that he paired with grey sweatpants. The actor also shared a glimpse into their Christmas decoration which included a grand Christmas tree which had a lot of gifts below it. She also gave a sneek peek into the gifts she got this Christmas from her sister.

Fans reacted to Katrina Kaif’s cute Christmas celebration. One of the comments read, “cuties with Santa.” Another Instagram user wrote, “Katrina, we waited for this post and now it’s all worth it.” Another wrote, “Katrina looks like an adorable child hugging Santa Claus.” Kareena Kapoor Khan also wished the actor a Merry Christmas in the comment section and wrote, “Merry Christmas, superstar.”

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's upcoming movies

Katrina Kaif was last seen in the movie Merry Christmas, which failed to make a mark at the box office but found its audience on OTT. Her upcoming projects are yet to be announced. Vicky Kaushal will be next seen in Chhaava, alongside Rashmika Mandanna. The historical action film, based on the life of Maratha emperor Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, helmed by Laxman Utekar, is set to release in theatres on February 14, 2025.