Katrina Kaif visits Shirdi Saibaba Temple with her mother-in-law. Watch

Katrina Kaif had a spiritual day out with her mother-in-law, Veena Kaushal, as they visited the revered Sai Baba temple in Shirdi. The actor was spotted offering prayers and seeking blessings at the temple, sharing a special moment with her in-law. Also read: Katrina Kaif on balancing career as actor-entrepreneur; what Vicky Kaushal tells her: ‘My husband tells me to put…’ Earlier in the day, Katrina Kaif was spotted at Mumbai's private airport.

Katrina’s outing with mom-in-law

On Monday, Katrina Kaif's temple visit made its way to social media, with several pictures of the actor online. Additionally, the official Instagram handle of Shree Saibaba Sansthan Trust Shirdi also shared photographs and videos of Katrina and her mother-in-law offering prayers at the temple.

For her spiritual outing to the Sai Baba temple, Katrina, who is married to Vicky Kaushal, chose a simple yet elegant ivory kurta, paired with a matching dupatta and flared palazzo. As a mark of respect, she covered her head with the dupatta while offering prayers. Her mother-in-law, Veena Kaushal, opted for a simple salwar-suit.

Katrina was also felicitated by the trust authorities. Pictures of the moment were shared on the official handle.

Soon after the visit, Katrina was seen returning to Mumbai with her mother-in-law. Katrina was seen giving her mother-in-law a side hug and kissing on her forehead at the airport.

More about Katrina

Katrina recently celebrated her third wedding anniversary with Vicky Kaushal. The couple celebrated their wedding anniversary seemingly in Rajasthan, where they took a safari ride and spent their evenings outdoors. Katrina and Vicky got married in a private ceremony on December 9, 2021, in Rajasthan.

When it comes to work, Katrina made her debut in Bollywood with the 2003 film Boom, also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, Gulshan Grover, and Padma Lakshmi. She is known for starring in projects such as Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?, Ek Tha Tiger, and Namastey London.

Katrina was last seen in Merry Christmas, directed by Sriram Raghavan. The film also features Vijay Sethupathi. In 2023, she was seen opposite Salman Khan in Tiger 3. She is yet to announce new projects. She was supposed to star in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra, but it is not clear when the project will start.