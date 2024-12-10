Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal coordinate outfits for their airport look as they return from anniversary trip

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal returned to Mumbai today from their anniversary trip. The couple were reportedly in Rajasthan, where they tied the knot in 2021, for a ‘jungle’ safari trip. The Merry Christmas actor even shared photos from their getaway on Instagram. Let's take a look at their airport fit. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal coordinate their outfits at the airport.

Katrina and Vicky coordinate their airport looks

Katrina and Vicky chose simple, fuss-free outfits for their flight to Mumbai. The couple coordinated their looks - Katrina wore an all-black look with a beige trench coat, while Vicky complemented her in a black sweater and beige-coloured cargo pants. The lovebird completed their ensembles with white lace-up sneakers and sunglasses. Lastly, Vicky added a baseball cap to bring his outfit together.

More about Katrina and Vicky's outfits

Katrina wore a black crew neck top and styled it with matching cargo pants featuring a relaxed fit and pocket details on the side. As for the long coat she wore, it has wide collars, full-length sleeves, an open front with a zipper closure, pockets on the front, and a comfy fit.

Meanwhile, Vicky's black knit sweater comes with a round neckline, full-length sleeves, a snug fit, and ribbed cuffs. His cargo bottoms feature a relaxed fit and pocket details, making them a perfect choice for travel.

Katrina and Vicky's anniversary trip

On Tuesday, Katrina shared pictures from her Rajasthan trip with Vicky Kaushal and captioned the post, “48 hrs in the jungle ….. 🐆⛺️🌿 (sic).” Earlier, she had shared a selfie with Vicky with the caption, “Dil tu, jaan tu… ❤️ (You are my heart, you are my life).” The vacation album also featured photos of Katrina exploring the location, wildlife, a sunset they saw during a safari, an innovative Christmas tree, a bonfire, and more.

Katrina and Vicky tied the knot on December 9, 2021. The couple had an intimate wedding, held at the Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan