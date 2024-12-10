Dubai visa rejected? Try these 5 vacay destinations on the same budget

Indians planning to visit Dubai may just have their travel dreams squashed because of mass visa rejections. Reportedly, Indian tourist visas are getting rejected because of new and stringent requirements implemented by the United Arab Emirates (UAE). From Vietnam to Thailand, here are 5 destinations you can travel to instead of Dubai.

Under these norms, tourists must present their hotel booking details, return tickets, and proof of accommodations if staying with relatives. Earlier, almost 99 per cent of the visa applications to Dubai used to be approved, with a rejection rate of only 1-2 per cent. But now, at least 5-6 per cent of visas are rejected from nearly 100 applications daily.

On average, a week-long Dubai trip with flight, accommodations, meals, and activities should cost you anywhere between ₹70,000 and ₹3,00,000 or more, depending on your spending. So, if your Dubai visa has also been rejected, here are a few other countries you can travel to under the same budget.

Thailand

The country recently offered Indian nationals indefinite visa-free entry, with visitors allowed to stay in Thailand for up to 60 days without a visa. So, if your Dubai visa was cancelled, why not plan a trip to this island destination to experience the coastal vibes, abundance of culture, good food in the night markets, and breathtaking beaches? Apart from the popular Bangkok, Phi Phi Islands, Phuket and Krabi, some other must-visit attractions here are Koh Samui, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Koh Wai, and Koh Lipe.

Bali

Bali is one of the most sought-after tourist destinations in Indonesia. Located between Java and Lombok, Bali is known for its captivating verdant sceneries, rich cultural heritage, friendly locals, beautiful beaches, crystal clear lakes, active volcanoes, stunning temples, and abundant wildlife. If you want a taste of wellness and rejuvenation, Bali also has luxurious spas and wellness centres where you can find various therapies. Some must-visit places are Seminyak Beach, Padang Padang Beach, Keramas Beach, Tanah Lot, Ulun Danu, and Gunung Lebah. So, are you ready to 'Eat, Pray, Love' your way here?

Vietnam

Vietnam has been gaining popularity among Indian travellers for a few years now. With a land of staggering natural beauty, one of the best coffees, rich cultural heritage, gorgeous villages, stunning caves, pristine beaches, magnificent mountain passes, and delectable cuisine, the country should be on your bucket list. Some of the best attractions here are Ha Long Bay, Hoi An, Phú Quốc Island, Hang Son Doong and Tu Lan Cave in Phong Nha-Kẻ Bàng National Park, War Remnants Museum, and Temple of Literature.

Bhutan

Indians can easily apply for a permit to visit Bhutan. However, they must hold an Indian passport or voter ID card. With its ease of access, the country has always been a true Bucket List destination for travellers. Home to the Yeti, Bhutan is also popular for its diverse wildlife and stunning natural beauty. Some must-visit attractions are Paro Taktsang, The Palace of the Great Happiness, the National Museum of Bhutan in Paro, Buddha Dordenma in Thimpu, Dechen Phrodrang, and Punakha Dzong.

Sri Lanka

Endless beaches, rich culture, welcoming people, oodles of elephants, pristine beaches where you can surf, cheap prices, scenic train rides, and famous tea make Sri Lanka one of the best places to travel to. Some must-visit places are Sigiriya Rock, the National Museum, the Dutch Fort, Gal Vihara, Ganduwa Island, Uda Walawe National Park, Kumana National Park, and Pettah Floating Market.

