Budget travel guide: Bhutan in less than 1.25 lakh

Bhutan, the only country in the world that measures its GDP in happiness, is an easily accessible quick getaway. Forget visa, as an Indian national, you do not even require a passport to enter Bhutan - a Voter Identity Card will suffice. Indian currency is accepted throughout the country and you can have an unforgettable 5-6 day holiday for less than ₹1.25 lakh. Also read | Bhutan travel: How to visit the Land of Happiness on a budget in 2024 You can have an unforgettable 5-6 day holiday in Bhutan for less than ₹ 1.25 lakh. (Pexels)

Must see/do:

Tiger’s Nest: A must-do on every hiker’s list and perched 3,120m (10,240ft) above sea level, Tiger's Nest (Paro Taktshang) is a revered temple and monastery built in 1692.

Get a phallic blessing: Chhimi Lhakhang is a ‘phallic’ village and in the Temple of the Divine Mad Monk (Temple of Fertility), get blessed with a consecrated wooden phallus.

Golfing on the Roof of the World: Royal Thimpu Golf Club, a 9-hole golf course, is one of the highest in the world.

Visit: Pungtang Dechen Photrang Dzong (The Palace of the Great Happiness), National Museum of Bhutan in Paro, Buddha Dordenma in Thimpu, Dechen Phrodrang, Changlimithang Stadium and Archery Ground, National Memorial Chorten, Tashicho Dzong, Dochula Pass, Punakha Dzong.

Pay attention to the hilarious road signs by Bro (Border Road Organisation). Also read | Ultimate guide to planning a trip to Bhutan for Indian tourists: Travel documents required and much more

Must eat:

Ema Datshi: A traditional Bhutanese stew made with Yak cheese and lots of chillies

Shakam Paa: Made with ground beef, dried chilies, and radish.

Jasha Maru: Very spicy dish made with chicken, garlic, onion, ginger, tomato, and onions.

Phaksha Paa: A gravy or a stew made using pork.

Zow Shungo: Made with leftover vegetables

Shakam Datshi: Made with dry ground beef and served with red rice

Puta: Buckwheat noodles

Goen Hogey: Salad

Suja: Tea made from fermented Yak butter and Yak milk.

In Paro: For traditional Bhutanese food, head to Hotel First Floor (budget), Tshernyoen's Café for cakes, cookies, brownies; order ginger potato and pumpkin curry in Sonam Trophel Restaurant; go for a drink and dinner to Zhiwa Ling.

In Thimpu: Budget Bhutanese meals at Cypress Restaurant, Norzinn Fine Dining; order pizzas with Bhutanese toppings in Druk Pizza; for Swiss rolls, omelette, pies, doughnuts, go to Swiss Bakery; head to Bhutan Kitchen for authentic Bhutanese dinner, order an arra (local drink); have a drink in The Hub which also has live music. For Indian food, go to The Royal Dhaba.

Visa: Indian nationals can apply for a permit but are required to hold an Indian passport or an Indian voter ID card. For Indian nationals under the age of 18, a passport or a birth certificate can be used to enter and they must be accompanied by a legal guardian.

Travel insurance: The requirement for mandatory travel insurance was lifted on April 23, 2024. However, buying a travel insurance is highly recommended.

Sustainable Development Fee: The Sustainable Development Fee (SDF) is a daily levy paid by visitors to support Bhutan’s development. Indian nationals (showing a valid Indian passport or Voter ID card) pay a daily SDF of Ngultrum 1,200 (or the equivalent amount in Indian rupees) per person, per night. Children aged between 6-11 years pay INR 600 per night while children under 5 years do not pay any SDF.

Flight: Paro is the only international airport in Bhutan. Druk Air Delhi-Paro-Delhi direct Economy return flight starts at ₹49,000. Flight duration: 2hours 20 minutes.

Arriving by road: There are four official entry points by road from India: Samtse and Phuentsholing (in western Bhutan), Gelephu (in central Bhutan), and Samdrup Jongkhar (in eastern Bhutan).

Accommodation: Stay in guesthouses, they are reasonably priced. Remember, most guesthouses do not have lifts and the top floor of a guesthouse costs less than lower floors.

A guesthouse room per night costs between BTN 3,500 and BTN 8,000 while a 5-star Le Meridien Paro Riverfront in Paro will cost BTN 51,000 + taxes per night and Pemako Hotel in Thimpu is BTN 59,000 + taxes per night.

Currency: Bhutan’s currency is called Bhutanese Ngultrum (BTN). 1 BTN = 1 INR.

Getting Around: The most convenient way to travel in Bhutan is to hire a vehicle and driver from a car rental company or a tourism service provider. Use the Druk Ride app. Self-drive car rentals are not available.

The Royal Bhutan Helicopter Services Limited (RBHSL) is available for private hire. Note that helicopters only fly in clear and calm weather conditions. Also read | Year-end travel 2023: Have ₹1 lakh? Go to Bhutan

Money-saving tips:

Travel in a large group, you’ll save big on guide fee (usually BTN 2,000 a day).

Buses are much cheaper than a shared taxi between cities that will cost about BTN 500 per person; bus ride will cost one-third of that.

If you are travelling in a group of six, a full taxi hire for sightseeing or travel averages around BTN 3,500 for up to 100kms.

Buy from street vendors or directly from the source, you’ll save at least 50% as compared to the Emporium prices.

You’ll save a lot if you enter Bhutan through land (convenient from Bagdogra, Guwahati) but the journey is arduous.

Dos & Don’ts: