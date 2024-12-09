Indians face mass Dubai visa rejections after UAE imposes new rules: Report

Indian tourists looking to visit Dubai are reportedly facing mass visa rejections after the United Arab Emirates (UAE) imposed stricter requirements for tourist visa applications. UAE's new visa rules also requires travellers to give proof of sufficient bank balance for staying in Dubai. (ADOBE STOCK)

Earlier, almost 99 per cent of the visa applications to Dubai used to be approved. But now, even the most well-prepared documents are being rejected, a Times of India report said.

The UAE recently introduced new and stringent requirements for tourists wanting to visit the Gulf city. Under these norms, tourists are required to present their hotel bookings details and return tickets. And for those staying with their relatives, proof of accommodation is also required by the latter.

Daily visa rejections

In comparison to the previous visa rejection rate of 1-2 per cent, tourists are now getting at least 5-6 per cent rejections each day from nearly 100 applications daily.

"Even when confirmed flight tickets and hotel stay details are attached, the visa applications are being rejected," Nikhil Kumar, director of Passio Travels Pvt Ltd, was quoted as saying by ToI.

"In cases where travellers are staying with relatives in Dubai and we attach mandatory documents like the host's rental agreement, Emirates ID, residence visa copy and contact details, visas are getting rejected. In all of these cases, the clients have already paid for confirmed flight tickets and hotel bookings," Kumar added.

The uncertainty amid the rising rejections has also led to travelers facing financial losses as they are losing money on not just visa fees, but also pre-booked flight tickets and hotel bookings.

Rishikesh Pujari, director of Vihar Travels, told ToI about one of his clients, "I had a family of four who meticulously prepared their application, attaching all relevant documents like confirmed hotel bookings and flight details. Despite this, their visa application was rejected."

In another case, the Dubai trip plan of a group of 35 individuals went off rails after one of the family members' visa got rejected.

Hasmukh Travels' director Vijay Thakkar told the media outlet that two of his passengers, who were planning to stay with their relatives in Dubai, had their visa applications rejected.

"While applying for the visa, we had attached all the relevant documents as per the new visa requirements. Yet, their applications were rejected. This resulted in significant monetary loss for the passengers, as they had spent nearly ₹14,000 on visa fees, and ticket cancellation cost was another ₹20,000 and more," Thakkar added.

Nilesh Bhansali, president of Travel Agents Association of Pune, meanwhile said that it is never recommended for travelers to attach dummy flight tickets of fake documents in their visa applications. "Dubai is extremely strict, and a rejection can potentially create lifelong travel complications to the destination. My advise to travelers is to avoid any dummy tickets or hotel bookings," he told ToI.

UAE's new visa policy

Raising the bar of its stringent policies, the United Arab Emirates introduced new visa regulations recently.

Under this, tourists are required to submit their hotel reservations proof, flight tickets, and return ticket on the Gulf country's emigration department's portal.

Additionally, travelers are also required to prove that they sufficient bank balance to stay in Dubai. According to Live Mint, individuals need to provide their last three months' bank statements with a minimum balance of ₹50,000 and PAN card if they choosing to stay in hotels.