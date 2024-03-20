UAE extends visa-on-arrival policy for these 87 countries

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) updated its visa exemption policy to allow nationals from 87 more countries to seek entry into the country without requiring a pre-entry visa. The initiative is meant to bring ease to travel and simplify the visiting process for tourists. (File)

UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that citizens from 110 nations will be required to obtain a visa before arriving in the country.

In 2022, the UAE allowed visa-on-arrival for about 73 countries.

The initiative is meant to bring ease to travel and simplify the visiting process for tourists, Gulf News reported.

However, India is not on the list.

The visa-on-arrival facility is only available for citizens of: Albania, Andorra, Argentina, Austria, Australia, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Barbados, Brazil, Belarus, Belgium, Brunei, Bulgaria, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, El Salvador, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Honduras, Hungary, Hong Kong (Special Administrative Region of China), Iceland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, Kiribati, Kuwait, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Maldives, Malta, Mauritius, Mexico, Monaco, Montenegro, Nauru, New Zealand, Norway, Oman, Paraguay, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Republic of Ireland, Romania, Russia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, San Marino, Saudi Arabia, Seychelles, Serbia, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, Solomon Islands, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, The Bahamas, The Netherlands, UK, US, Ukraine, Uruguay, Vatican, Hellenic, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Armenia, Fiji, Kosovo.

International citizens, interested in visiting UAE, can either see the list of exempted countries and the required visa processes on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' official website or contact the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Ports Security, and Customs (ICP).

UAE Digital Government has stated that the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) citizens did not need a visa or any scholarship to visit the country. Upon arrival at UAE ports of entry, they can either gain entry by showing a passport by the GCC state or an identity card.

Those meeting the criteria can acquire a valid entry visa for 30 days upon arrival, with an additional grace period of 10 days. Additionally, citizens from specific countries can obtain a visa for 90 days upon arrival, Gulf News reported.