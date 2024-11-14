Budget travel guide: How to visit Thailand in less than 1 lakh

Thailand is often called the Land of Smiles where everyone is welcome. With visa-free entry and short-duration flights, Thailand with its pretty beaches, delicious cuisine, magnificent temples and monasteries, colourful history, and countless archaeological sites is the perfect 5-6 day holiday destination. Though Bangkok, Pattaya and Phuket are the most popular cities, one can also explore beach towns like Koh Pha Ngan, Koh Samui, Krabi, and Phi Phi island. (Also read: Thailand extends visa-free entry for Indians; discover other visa-free destinations ) Planning to visit Thailand? Check out your ultimate guide for a budget-friendly trip.(Unsplash)

Must see/do:

Bangkok: Wat Phra Kaew and the Grand Palace. Sunset dinner cruise on Chao Phraya River. Spend an afternoon in Chinatown. Shop at Chatuchak Weekend Market and various malls. Street-side shopping is very reasonable as long as you can haggle. Visit Wat Pho that has a 151ft statue of the Reclining Buddha. Shop/eat in night market. Go to American entrepreneur Jim Thompson’s house that is a museum now. Watch a Thai boxing match. Walk the SkyWalk at King Power Mahanakhon.

Bangkok, Thailand’s capital, is a large city known for ornate shrines and vibrant street life. (Pixabay)

Pattaya: Pattaya Floating Market. Coral Island Tour. Hong Nooch Tropical Garden. Pattaya Water Park. Buddha Mountain. Sanctuary of Truth. Teddy Bear Museum. Alangkran Show. And of course, the beaches.

Phuket: Trip to Phi Phi island. Phang Nga Bay Sea Cave canoeing & James Bond Island by boat. Morning with elephants at Phuket Elephant Sanctuary. Old Phuket Town. There’s also a Phuket private Instagram Tour. ATV ride to the Big Buddha viewpoint. Phang Nga Bay bioluminescent plankton and sea canoes tour.

Must eat/drink:

Phad Thai: A noodle stir fry with a sweet-savoury-sour sauce and loaded with crushed peanuts.

Tom Yam: Also spelt as Tom Yum, it is a hot/sour soup.

Khao Soi: A coconut curry noodle soup.

Laap: Spiced minced meat salad.

Phat Kaphrao: Literally, fried holy basil leaves, it is a very common street food.

Thai food is a harmonious balance of sweet, salty, sour, and spicy flavours.(Unsplash)

Green/Red Thai curry: Vegetables cooked in coconut milk and specific herbs.

Sticky rice & Mango: It is the best dessert.

Kai Yang: Also known as Gai yang, it is grilled chicken eaten with som tam (green papaya salad) and sticky rice.

Khao Phat: Fried rice made with Thai jasmine rice.

Mekhong: Spiced rum made from molasses.

Sato: Local wine.

Meridian: Brandy made from Pattawia pineapples.

Thai tea boba: Also known as Thai iced tea with boba, it is a strong and sweet black tea often infused with spices.

Visa:

Thailand has extended its visa-free entry indefinitely for Indian nationals. Travellers will be able to stay for 60 days in Thailand during their visit, with the option to extend the stay by 30 days.

Flight:

Air India Mumbai-Bangkok-Mumbai return Economy flight starts at ₹30,000+ (Flight duration: 4 hours 05 minutes). Kolkata-Bangkok-Kolkata return Economy flight starts at ₹20,000+ (Flight duration: 2 hours 40 minutes). Delhi-Bangkok-Delhi return Economy flight starts at ₹27,000+ (Flight duration: 3 hours 55 minutes)

Accommodation (4 nights excluding taxes, 2 adults, no children):

Ibis Bangkok: ₹12,000+; hostels start at ₹8,000+; homestays start at ₹5,000; guesthouses start at ₹6,000+. In Phuket, you can get a 3star hotel for ₹12,000+. In Pattaya, hotels are slightly more expensive than Phuket but hostels/guesthouses and homestays cost more or less the same.

Currency:

Thai Baht (THB). 1 THB = 2.47 INR

Getting Around:

Rent a scooter or a motorcycle, it is the cheapest, most convenient way to get around. Avoid flights for inter-city travel, take a train, it is much cheaper. Ferries connect several islands. Ride-hailing apps Grab and Bolt are convenient; you can also hail a motorbike on Bolt.

If you are a true shopaholic, then the markets in Thailand will surely captivate you.(Unsplash)

Money-saving tips:

• Accommodation and transport soar during November-March season, so if you have an option, travel during off season.

• Avoid taxi transfer the airport, it is expensive. Instead, use Airport Rail Link trains from the airport that connect to the Skytrain and MRT network to take you to downtown. You can also take a free shuttle to the local transport terminus with cheap city buses into the centre.

• Pick homestays or guesthouses, they are 30-40% cheaper than 3 star hotels. For short out of town travel, use songthaew (pick-up trucks with benches).

• Opt for hot spring treatments, spas are much more expensive.

• Flying into Bangkok is cheaper than flying into other airports.

• Use debit card at ATMs, the transaction fee is less than that of a credit card.

• Go to bars that do not have a minimum cover charge - find the list online.

• Eat in local & night markets.

amnoen Saduak is the most popular of the Bangkok floating markets. (Unsplash)

Dos & Don’ts:

• Remove your shoes when entering a Thai residence, temple, or palace.

• If you are walking through a doorway, it is customary to walk over the door threshold, do not step on it directly.

• Do not touch the monks.

• Seek permission before photographing anyone.

• Do not touch anyone’s head, it is considered disrespectful.

• Do not collect shells and coral fragments from their natural habitat.

• Don’t point your index finger at anyone.

• A few Buddha statues are so sacred that photography is strictly prohibited. Read the rules mentioned on the temple entry signboards.

• Do not carry or do drugs. The penalty is very harsh.

• Smoking in the street is illegal - you can be fined 2,000 Baht. Same penalty for littering.

• Do not engage in purchase of wild animals whether protected or not. Punishments are very harsh.