Thailand extends visa-free entry for Indians; discover other visa-free destinations

Thailand has indefinitely extended its visa-free entry policy for Indian nationals. Indian visitors can now stay in Thailand for up to 60 days without a visa. And if you're dreaming of a quick escape without the hassle of visa applications, here are some Asian destinations open to Indian travellers

What does visa-free travel mean?

Visa-free travel simply means that you can visit a country without applying for a visa in advance and provide a passport to the authorities on arrival. It allows you to make instant travel plans without getting into the hassle of paperwork and lengthy visa procedures.

Thailand

Loved for its party scenes, pristine beaches, ancient temples and fabulous food, Thailand is one of the top travel stops in Asia. Pattaya, Krabi, and Phuket offer a variety of activities and experiences. Plus, it’s cost-effective, meaning that it’s not only beautiful but also affordable. So, if you are seeking a blend of stunning landscapes and vibrant city life, add Thailand to your bucket list. Extra tip: Do not miss out on relishing some mango sticky rice, a classic Thai dessert.

Sri Lanka

Indian tourists are allowed visa-free access to Sri Lanka until April 2025. Known as the “Pearl of the Indian Ocean,” it offers world-class surfing, stunning wildlife, and beachside cafés. Galle, Colombo, and Kandy are some of its must-visit cities. Try local Sri Lankan delicacies for a culinary adventure.

Malaysia

Indian tourists can visit Malaysia without a visa for tourism purposes until December 31, 2024. Malaysia is a mix of modern and rich cultural experiences because it’s divided into Peninsular Malaysia and East Malaysia, each with unique characteristics. Top places to travel include Kuala Lumpur, Penang, Langkawi, and Cameron Highlands.

Kazakhstan

In 2022, Kazakhstan launched a 14-day visa-free policy for Indian citizens. You can catch a 3-hour flight to Almaty, the country’s largest city, and explore the Alzhir Museum-Memorial Complex, shop at vibrant malls, or hike the lush valleys of the Tian Shan mountains. May to September are the best months to visit.

Bhutan

Indian passport holders can travel visa-free for up to 14 days to Bhutan. A 2-3 hour flight from India takes you to the Land of the Thunder Dragon, which also stands as the last Buddhist kingdom on Earth. Thimpu, Paro, and Punakha are some of the best destinations to visit for a unique, spiritual trip.