Budget travel guide: How to visit Sri Lanka in less than 1 lakh

A tiny teardrop of an island, Sri Lanka is not only a quick getaway from India, it also offers a million options to the travellers - historic towns, tea plantations, beaches, ancient temples and forts, and wildlife reserves. Add to all this a lavish food spread. It is also extremely affordable - you have a great 5-6 day holiday for less than ₹1 lakh (flights from Chennai are really cheap). And if you buy package tours (including flights), you can do a 5-night/6-day trip for less than ₹80,000. A stunning view of the Sigiriya rock fortress in Sri Lanka. (Shutterstock)

In Sri Lanka, it is pretty tempting to pack too many cities in the itinerary, but it is practical to not do more than 3 cities, the most popular being Colombo, Kandy and Galle.

Must see/do:

Colombo: National Museum, Viharamahadevi Park, Jami Ul-Alfar Mosque, Dutch Hospital Complex, Galle Face Green, Old City Hall, Pettah Floating Market, Clock Tower.

Scale Sigiriya rock fortress: A UNESCO World Heritage site, the ruins of Sigiriya fortress sit atop a 200m-high rock in Central Province; this 5th-century fortress is crisscrossed with hiking trails.

Climb Adam's Peak: An important pilgrimage site, Adam's Peak has some of the country's best hiking trails. A view of sunrise from the 2,243m summit is spectacular.

Explore Galle Fort: A beautiful town housing the Dutch fort, Galle is also famous for its literary festival usually held in January every year.

Kandy: Famous for Sri Dalada Maligawa (commonly known as the Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic), is a Buddhist temple that houses the relic of the tooth of Gautam Buddha; it is also a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Ganduwa Island: It is said that the world's best cinnamon is grown here.

Go to Yala National Park to see the endangered Sri Lankan leopard.

Spend a day in the ancient kingdom of Polonnaruwa, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Go to the Hill Country, famous for its cool, misty mountains around cities like Nuwara Eliya, Ella and Hatton.

Must eat:

Kottu roti: Basically an ingenious way of using leftovers, Kottu roti is pieces of roti (bread) mixed with finely shredded vegetables or pieces of meat, soy sauce, spices, ginger and garlic.

Wambatu Mojo: Eggplant dish served with rice.

Egg hoppers with sambol: Pancakes, usually with fried eggs.

Watalappan: Steamed egg custard made with jaggery, coconut milk and spices.

Gotu Kola salad: Asiatic pennywort (Gotu kola) salad with chopped greens, chillies, lemon juice and grated coconut.

Dhal curry: Masoor dal (red lentil) cooked in coconut milk.

Lamprais: Boiled eggs, eggplant, frikkadels (Dutch-style beef balls), mixed meats (soya for vegetarians) and sambol.

Boiled eggs, eggplant, frikkadels (Dutch-style beef balls), mixed meats (soya for vegetarians) and sambol. In Colombo, go to Ministry of Crab in the Dutch Hospital Complex.

Visa:As of October 1, 2024, Indian nationals can enter Sri Lanka visa-free for a period of six months. However, applying for an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) before arrival is mandatory.

Flight: Air India Delhi-Colombo-Delhi direct Economy return flight starts at ₹37,000+ (Flight duration: 3 hours 45 minutes). Indigo Chennai-Colombo-Chennai direct Economy return flight starts at ₹14,000+ (Flight duration: 1 hour 20 minutes). Indigo Bengaluru-Colombo-Bengaluru direct Economy return flight starts at ₹25,000+ (Flight duration: 1 hour 25 minutes).

Accommodation (for 4 nights; 2 adults, no children): To save accommodation costs, book Sri Lanka Tourism Approved homestays (find the list here). In Colombo, you can book guesthouses for ₹14,000+; Bed & Breakfast start at ₹13,000+, while homestays can cost as little as ₹9,000+. Backpackers can look for hostels that can cost as little as ₹7,000+ for 4 nights. You can also get 3-star hotels for ₹12,000+ for 4 nights.

Currency: Sri Lankan Rupee (LKR). 1 LKR = 0.29 INR

Getting Around: In Colombo, taxis are metered, but agree to a rate before setting off. Drivers expect a 10% tip. For short journeys within cities/towns, use tuk-tuks (trishaws). Most trishaws are not metered, so agree on a fare beforehand. You can rent self-drive cars. Chauffeur-driven cars are less expensive and recommended. Sri Lanka Central Transport Board has an extensive network of buses throughout the island. Trains connect Colombo with all tourist towns, but first-class carriages, air conditioning and dining cars are available on only a few. Charter flights can be arranged to any destination in Sri Lanka through Deccan Aviation Lanka.

Money-saving tips:

Save money by buying a 5-night/6-day Sri Lanka package tour by Makemytrip for less than ₹80,000 per person (including flights). 5night/6 day Sri Lanka group tours are available for around ₹60,000 per person (including flights).

Use trains to travel long distance, they are at least 40% cheaper than taxis.

For shorter trips, tuk-tuks and taxis can prove economical; check prices beforehand.

Eat local food at local eateries, they are at least 50% cheaper than fancy restaurants.

Buy fruit and drinking coconuts etc. from market vendors and street sellers than from supermarkets.

Don’t hesitate to haggle, it is the norm with market vendors and tuk-tuk drivers.

Instead of a taxi, take the airport bus to the Colombo city centre (Cost: roughly ₹700).

If you are travelling to southern Sri Lanka (Galle, Matura, Tangalle etc.), take the expressway bus.

You might not find ride-hailing apps beyond Colombo and Sandy. Tuk-tuks can be comparatively expensive, rent a scooter, it is cheaper and more convenient.

Dos & Don’ts: