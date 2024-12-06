Budget Travel guide: How to visit Vietnam in less than 1.25 lakh

Vietnam was ranked 15th in the 2024 ranking of the 20 best countries in the world for travellers, and Hanoi was honoured as World’s Best Culinary City Destination and Asia’s Best Culinary City Destination at 2024 World Culinary Awards. With bustling cities, silken beaches, unique culture and home to 8 UNESCO World Heritage sites, Vietnam is a pocket-friendly, easily accessible holiday destination for travellers with limited budget. Also read | Fine dining in Vietnam is the hottest travel trend this festive season. Here's why Vietnam is a pocket-friendly, easily accessible holiday destination for travellers with limited budget.(Pexels)

If you are a first-timer, pick Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi and Da Nang for your 6-7 day itinerary.

Must see/do:

Ho Chi Minh City : Walk down Đồng Khởi street to see the Notre Dame Cathedral, Central Post Office, and the Saigon Opera House. Spend time in Bến Thành Market, War Museum, the Reunification Palace, and the Jade Emperor Pagoda. Explore Chợ Lớn (Chinatown); walk through the Cu Chi Tunnels.

: Walk down Đồng Khởi street to see the Notre Dame Cathedral, Central Post Office, and the Saigon Opera House. Spend time in Bến Thành Market, War Museum, the Reunification Palace, and the Jade Emperor Pagoda. Explore Chợ Lớn (Chinatown); walk through the Cu Chi Tunnels. Hanoi : Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum, One Pillar Pagoda, The Old Quarter, Hanoi Opera House, Vietnamese Women’s Museum, The Water Puppet Theatre, Horn Kiem Lake, Ngoc Son Temple, Temple of Literature, Saint Joseph’s Cathedral.

: Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum, One Pillar Pagoda, The Old Quarter, Hanoi Opera House, Vietnamese Women’s Museum, The Water Puppet Theatre, Horn Kiem Lake, Ngoc Son Temple, Temple of Literature, Saint Joseph’s Cathedral. Da Nang : Spend evenings at the pretty beaches: Non Nuoc, Pham Van Dong, My Khe, and My Anh. The 67-metre tall white Lady Buddha Statue. Ride through the 21-kilometre long Ocean Pass that Jeremy Clarkson once described as “a deserted ribbon of perfection—one of the best coast roads in the world”. The Dragon Bridge. A short drive away from the city are the Marble Mountains.

: Spend evenings at the pretty beaches: Non Nuoc, Pham Van Dong, My Khe, and My Anh. The 67-metre tall white Lady Buddha Statue. Ride through the 21-kilometre long Ocean Pass that Jeremy Clarkson once described as “a deserted ribbon of perfection—one of the best coast roads in the world”. The Dragon Bridge. A short drive away from the city are the Marble Mountains. Take the Reunification Express, a line connecting Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City. The 36-hour scenic ride makes stops in Hue, Danang, Nha Trang, and Phan Thiet. Five Reunification Express services run daily (7:30pm; 10pm; 6am; 9am; 1:10pm) from both Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City. Also read | Vietnam travel warning: Trekking suspended amid deadly floods and landslides

Vietnam is home to 8 UNESCO World Heritage sites.(Pexels)

Must eat:

Pho : Flat rice noodles with chunks of beef or chicken in beef stock.

: Flat rice noodles with chunks of beef or chicken in beef stock. Banh Mi : Baguette loaded with pickled vegetables, cilantro, pork belly, and cucumber.

: Baguette loaded with pickled vegetables, cilantro, pork belly, and cucumber. Com Tam : Fried egg with caramelised grilled pork chop served on a bed of broken rice.

: Fried egg with caramelised grilled pork chop served on a bed of broken rice. Cao Lau : Slices of Chinese barbecued pork laid over cao lầu noodles.

: Slices of Chinese barbecued pork laid over cao lầu noodles. Mi Quang : Part soup, part salad, it is a noodle dish topped with anything from shrimp and chicken to pork belly and snakehead fish.

: Part soup, part salad, it is a noodle dish topped with anything from shrimp and chicken to pork belly and snakehead fish. Banh Xeo : Savoury pancake filled with slices of boiled pork, minced pork, bean sprouts and shrimp and then folded like a crepe.

: Savoury pancake filled with slices of boiled pork, minced pork, bean sprouts and shrimp and then folded like a crepe. Xoi : Sticky rice popular as breakfast.

: Sticky rice popular as breakfast. Banh Beo : Steamed rice cakes topped with mung bean paste and toasted shrimps.

: Steamed rice cakes topped with mung bean paste and toasted shrimps. Hủ Tiếu Nam Vang : Popular street food, it is bowl of noodles with pork on the bone, boiled liver, a quail egg and some shrimp.

: Popular street food, it is bowl of noodles with pork on the bone, boiled liver, a quail egg and some shrimp. Che: Sweet pudding filled with tropical fruits and slathered with coconut cream.

Visa: Indian nationals can apply for E-visa or opt for Visa on Arrival. However, a pre-approval letter from the Vietnam Immigration Department before travelling is mandatory. Apply online and receive an approval letter via email. One can also apply for Vietnam Entry Visa at the nearest Vietnam Embassy/Consulate, with a processing time of 5-7 working days. Visa fee: 30-day single entry: US$ 44 per person; 30-day multiple entry: US$ 64 per person. Also read | Vietnam: Ministry of Culture and Tourism unveils digital ecosystem to boost travel

Flight: Vietnam Airlines Delhi-Ho Chi Minh-Delhi direct return Economy flight starts at ₹32,000+; VietJet flights on the same route start at ₹28,000+. Return flight on VietJet is very long, check before booking. Vietjet has direct flight from Mumbai into Ho Chi Minh City starting at ₹34,000+ (Flight duration: 4 hours 55 minutes).

Accommodation: Hostelworld has 390 Hostels in 31 cities in Vietnam: private rooms in Ho Chi Minh City start with as little as ₹1,200 per night; dorms are available for 50% less than private rooms. There are several AirBnB options starting with ₹1,400 a night for a room and ₹4,000+ for an entire apartment. Homestays are cheaper (4 nights for around ₹5,000), but only book with licensed operators.

Currency: Vietnamese Dong (VND). 100 VND = 0.33 INR

Getting Around: The North and South are connected by a single, 2,600km-track network managed by Vietnam railways. Open-tour buses are a popular service for budget travellers, especially in Vietnam's southern and central regions. The cheapest and most convenient way is to hire a scooter or moped (ranging from 150,000 to 300,000 VND/day). You can also rent bicycle for inter-city travel (rentals start at 20,000 VND per day). Taxis are available everywhere.

Money Saving tips:

Haggle, it is the norm here. You’ll save a lot of money.

Don’t buy souvenirs at the touristy markets, like Ben Thanh Market in Ho Chi Minh, they are needlessly expensive. Instead, head to the Cholon Market (Binh Tay Market) in Chinatown, or the Dong Xuan market in Hanoi.

Flying into Ho Chi Minh City is cheaper than flying into Hanoi.

Eat in local restaurants, they are usually at least 35-40% cheaper than fancy restaurants.

Check attractions with free entry - several pagodas, temples and cathedrals are completely free to visit.

You can also buy package tours: vietnamtour.in has 7 day Classic Vietnam tour for ₹ 30,000+ per person (excluding flights); 4day/3 night Highlights of Northern Vietnam is ₹ 13,000+ per person (excluding flights). Thomas Cook also has several Vietnam package tours starting at ₹ 32,000+ (excluding flights).

Dos & Don’ts: