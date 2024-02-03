 Vietnam: Ministry of Culture and Tourism unveils digital travel ecosystem | Travel - Hindustan Times
Vietnam: Ministry of Culture and Tourism unveils digital ecosystem to boost travel

Vietnam: Ministry of Culture and Tourism unveils digital ecosystem to boost travel

ANI | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Hanoi [vietnam]
Feb 03, 2024 04:02 PM IST

Vietnam Travel app, a smart tourism card, an electronic ticketing system etc to revolutionise travel as Vietnam's smart tourism ecosystem takes center stage

Vietnam's Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism's Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT) has announced that the sector is actively pushing forward digital transformation via building a smart tourism ecosystem, a strategic move designed to improve state management and the overall tourist experience.

Vietnam: Ministry of Culture and Tourism unveils digital ecosystem to boost travel (File Photo by AFP)
According to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), key components of this ecosystem include platforms such as the Vietnam travel management and business system, the Vietnam Travel app, a smart tourism card, and notably, an electronic ticketing system.

Most recently, the Vietnam Museum of Fine Arts has collaborated with the VNAT's Tourism Information Technology Centre to launch an electronic ticketing system. It eliminates the necessity for visitors to queue at counters for ticket purchases, offering a streamlined experience with various user-friendly self-check-in options.

Previously, this system was deployed at the Temple of Literature, the Ho Chi Minh Presidential Palace relic site and Quan Thanh Temple.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
