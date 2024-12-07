Budget travel guide: How to vacation in Bali in less than 1.30 lakh

Often called the ‘island of the gods’ and ‘surfer’s paradise’, Bali is one of the most fascinating holiday destinations in Asia. With its ancient temples, splendid rice terraces, thundering waterfalls, wild jungle swings and great food, it is not surprising that Bali is on everyone’s must-visit list. However, sprawled over 2,230 sq.miles, Bali’s size can be daunting, specially for first timers. The best thing to do is set an itinerary for your 5-6 day holiday so that you see more and spend less time commuting. Also read | Bali travel guide to best beaches, resorts, cuisine spots, religious sites, caves, volcanoes and more If you choose budget accommodation and eat in warungs (local restaurants), you can happily have a memorable Bali trip for less than ₹ 1.30 lakh.(Pexels)

If you choose budget accommodation and eat in warungs (local restaurants), you can happily have a memorable Bali trip for less than ₹1.30 lakh.

Must see/do:

Banyumala Twin Waterfall: Perhaps one of the most Instagrammable spots in Bali, the twin waterfalls fall in the same pool from a height of roughly 26 meters. Also, go to Sekumpul Waterfall, the tallest waterfall in Bali.

Ulun Danu Beratan Temple: Also called Pura Ulun Danu Beratan, this temple sits right on Lake Beratan. Built in 1633, the temple is used for offerings and ceremonies dedicated to the Balinese water, lake and river goddess Dewi Danu.

Handara Gate: This can be extremely crowded but if you can find a moment alone, it makes for a great photograph.

Tegallalang Rice Terraces: Comprising a series of cascading rice fields, this UNESCO World Heritage site is one of the most picturesque spots on the island. The best time to be there is sunrise & sunset.

Pura Lempuyang: Called the Gate of Heaven, the complex includes several smaller temples. This is always crowded with tourists - photography queue times can be as long as 3 hours.

Do a sunrise hike to Mount Batur.

Breakfast with orangutans in Bali zoo.

Visit the Monkey Sacred Forest.

Try one of the iconic Bali jungle swings.

Go surfing in Nusa Lembongan near Nusa Penida.

The best dive spots are in Menjangan island full of reef flat, anchor wreck, eel garden and caves to explore. Also read | Bali's new tourism rules: What they mean for your next vacation to Indonesia's tropical island

Must eat:

Vegan: Kynd Community

All-day breakfast & brunches: Milk & Madu

Italian: Cantina Classe

Indonesia’ first natural wine bar: Mosto

Traditional French: Bar Vera

Burgers: Bossman

Whole roasted suckling pig: Babi Guling Pak Malen

Indian food: Red Gunpowder

Visa: E-VOA (Visa on Arrival) can be obtained before departure at molina.imigrasi.go.id/ Indian nationals can obtain a VoA for a maximum stay of 14 to 30 days which can be extended for an additional 30 days.

Flight: Vistara has direct flights into Bali from Delhi and Bengaluru. Return Economy flights start at around INR 42,000. Flight duration: Delhi to Bali: 7 hours; Bengaluru to Bali: 6 hours 35 minutes. One/two stop flights are much cheaper but it will take more than 10 hours to reach Bali.

Accommodation: Air BnB is a good budget option, you can get rooms starting at INR 3,500 a night for two adults (no children). Around third week of November, Ramada Encore by Wyndham is available for less than INR 3,000 per night while Hilton Garden is INR 3,800 per night (excluding taxes & fees; 2 adults, no children). Check hostel options on hostelworld.com and explore homestay options to save on accommodation cost.

Currency: Indonesian Rupiah (IDR). 100 INR = 18,755 IDR

Getting Around: Opt for Bluebird taxis, they are reliable, reasonably priced. If you are hiring a scooter, remember, you need an International Driving Permit to legally drive a scooter in Bali. Gojek and Grab provide a slew of transport services, download their app before boarding the flight to Bali because it requires SMS verification. Bali does not have a robust shuttle or long-haul bus system. Also read | Want to escape festive rush? India to Bali, here are 10 offbeat destinations for peaceful scenic getaway

Sprawled over 2,230 sq.miles, Bali’s size can be daunting, specially for first timers.(Pexels)

Money saving tips:

Avoid fancy eateries and eat in warungs (local restaurants), you’ll pay at least 50% less.

(local restaurants), you’ll pay at least 50% less. Eat in early morning & night markets.

There will be plenty of people standing in front of most tourist attractions willing to drive you to wherever you need to go. They can be expensive. Rent a scooter to get around.

Heading to the beach? Save a few hundred Rupiahs by carrying beach towels from the hotel - hiring beach recliners for a few hours can be expensive.

Buy 5 litre water gallons from a supermarket and refill your flask/bottles. Hotels usually provide only two 330mL water bottles for the day for two adults. Carry water with you - most restaurants do not serve water.

Hotels usually serve breakfast up to 11 am. Have a late breakfast, that way you can save on lunch expense.

Hotel taxis can be at least 20% more expensive than Uber or Bluebird.

Haggling is the norm, don’t hesitate to begin with 70% less than the quoted price.

Dos & Don’ts: