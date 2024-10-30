As the festivals of Diwali, Halloween, Bhai Dooj, Kali Puja and Chhath Puja approaches, many look forward to spending quality time with family and friends. If you are yearning for a peaceful escape from the hustle and bustle, we got you sorted by curating a list of ten offbeat destinations to discover tranquil settings and enjoy the festivals in harmony with nature and culture. Want to escape festive rush? India to Bali, here are 10 offbeat destinations for peaceful scenic getaway (Photo by TripzyGo)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Rajeev Kale [President and Country Head - Holidays, MICE, Visa at Thomas Cook (India) Limited] and SD Nandakumar [President and Country Head - Leisure Travel and MICE at SOTC Travel Limited] encouraged travel enthusiasts to unwind in incredible India or beyond the borders by taking a trip to the following 10 travel spots -

Ultimate Diwali escape in India:

1. Himachal Pradesh: A Himalayan Escape

Kullu, Himachal Pradesh: You can travel to this hill station hassle-free. Catch a flight from Delhi. The travel duration is 1 hour 20 minutes.(Unsplash)

If you yearn to leave behind the festive chaos this Diwali, embrace the tranquil charm of Himachal Pradesh. Trek through the snow-capped peaks of Kullu-Manali, visit the ancient Hadimba Temple and soak in the divine atmosphere of this sacred site during the festival season. Adventure enthusiasts can dive into exhilarating experiences such as paragliding and river rafting. In Dalhousie, admire colonial-era architecture, enjoy a peaceful visit to Khajjiar Lake, or hike to the scenic Panchpula Falls. For those seeking a spiritual retreat, Mcleodganj offers the serenity of the Dalai Lama Temple and the invigorating Triund Trek, allowing you to experience the peace of Himachal Pradesh without the usual Diwali crowds.

2. The Enchanting North East

Misty mountain top: a waterfall on the highway from Shillong to Cherrapunji. Cherrapunji, with its infrastructure in place, is a bigger draw with tourists (File Photo)

For a truly unique Diwali, venture into India’s hidden gem—the North East. Trek through the stunning Dzukou Valley and visit the Naga Heritage Village, where you can immerse yourself in the spirit of Diwali with the locals. Meghalaya’s mist-covered landscapes offer serene escapes like Cherrapunji, Mawlynnong—Asia's cleanest village—and the awe-inspiring Double Decker Living Root Bridge. In Assam, enjoy a peaceful cruise on the majestic Brahmaputra River, witness wildlife at Kaziranga National Park, or seek blessings at the revered Kamakhya Temple. Experience the untouched beauty and cultural richness of the Northeast, far from the typical festive hustle.

3. Kerala: Ayurveda and Backwater Bliss

Kerala is one of the preferred destinations for solo women travellers (Photo: Shutterstock (For representational purposes only))

If you wish to embrace peace and rejuvenation this Diwali, Kerala is the place to be. Treat yourself to an Ayurvedic retreat, sail through the serene backwaters of Alleppey on a houseboat, or unwind at a beach resort. Explore the vibrant culture of Kochi with visits to the Mattancherry Palace and Fort Kochi, or trek through Wayanad’s lush landscapes to Banasura Sagar Dam and Chembra Peak. Celebrate the spirit of Diwali by lighting traditional oil lamps at your resort or witnessing a serene temple festival, blending cultural richness with peace. This Diwali, you can discover the perfect balance of relaxation and cultural immersion amidst Kerala’s natural beauty.

4. Kashmir: Paradise on Earth

Kashmir's Dubjan on travellers' 'must visit' list for hot spring bath that cures joint pain, dry skin(Twitter/wakashmir)

The ethereal beauty of Kashmir is another highly recommended destination to celebrate the festival of lights. Glide across Dal Lake in a traditional shikara, visit the enchanting Mughal Gardens, or explore the snow-covered mountains of Gulmarg. Indulge in skiing, snowboarding, or take a gondola ride to Apharwat Peak. In Pahalgam, trek to the picturesque Aru Valley, visit Betaab Valley, or enjoy a leisurely pony ride. Embrace the serene atmosphere of Kashmir by lighting diyas in a traditional Kashmiri houseboat, bringing warmth to the cool mountain air. Allow yourself to be transported to Kashmir’s serene landscapes for a truly unforgettable celebration.

Embrace Diwali beyond borders:

1. Bhutan: The Land of the Thunder Dragon

Bhutanese authorities have assured their Indian counterparts that a proposed revamp of tourist fees will not inconvenience Indian travellers(Getty Images)

If you are looking for an international destination, experiencing spiritual serenity amidst the mountains of Bhutan is a must. Visit breathtaking monasteries like the iconic Tiger’s Nest, explore vibrant markets, and soak in the stunning views of Himalayan valleys. Whether you’re trekking to Chele La Pass in Paro or wandering through the majestic Punakha Dzong, Bhutan offers a peaceful haven for celebrating Diwali. Mark the festival by lighting traditional butter lamps at a local monastery, symbolizing peace and illumination in this spiritually rich land.

2. Bali: Island of the Gods

Everybody wants the Bali swing shot, but it can take half a day of travel and waiting. (ADOBE STOCK)

For those looking for a tropical Diwali escape, Bali’s serene beaches and cultural wonders await. Wander through Ubud’s lush rice terraces, visit the sacred Monkey Forest, and relax with a rejuvenating spa treatment. If you crave excitement, surf the waves in Kuta or enjoy Seminyak’s chic boutiques, upscale dining, and lively beach clubs. Bali’s unique cultural landscape, deeply intertwined with Hinduism, celebrates many gods, including Ganesha and Lakshmi. During Diwali, the island’s Hindu communities light lanterns, offer prayers at temples like Pura Besakih, and adorn shrines with vibrant offerings, creating a magical atmosphere where spirituality and the warmth of the festival blend seamlessly.

3. Abu Dhabi: A Modern Oasis

Greek oasis in heart of Emirates: Fake Santorini in Abu Dhabi to lure luxury travellers (Photo by Twitter/elite_traveler)

For a blend of tradition and modernity, consider celebrating Diwali in Abu Dhabi. Explore the stunning Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, take a stroll along the Corniche, and immerse yourself in the vibrant culture of the UAE. Enjoy the luxurious amenities and unique attractions, such as the Louvre Abu Dhabi and Ferrari World. During Diwali, experience the festivities with local communities, where you can partake in traditional celebrations and witness beautiful light displays that adorn the city, creating a festive atmosphere that beautifully combines heritage and modernity.

4. Thailand: A Festive Fusion of Cultures

Thailand: Home to 1,430 islands, Thailand is a sought-after holiday destination renowned for its stunning tropical beaches, vibrant culture, and bustling cities, offering a diverse range of experiences for travellers (Unsplash)

Celebrate Diwali in the vibrant and welcoming atmosphere of Thailand. From the tranquil beaches of Phuket to the cultural richness of Chiang Mai, you can enjoy a unique fusion of Indian and Thai traditions. Explore the local markets, indulge in delicious Thai cuisine and participate in festive celebrations that may include traditional dance performances and light displays. Don’t miss the chance to visit temples adorned with lights, creating a beautiful backdrop for your Diwali festivities.

5. Malaysia: A Cultural Melting Pot

Malaysia: Langkawi Islands ‘sandbox'(Twitter/JustTraveI)

Malaysia offers a rich tapestry of cultures, making it an exciting destination for Diwali celebrations. Visit Kuala Lumpur’s iconic landmarks like the Petronas Towers, explore the historic streets of George Town in Penang, and savor the local cuisine. During Diwali, experience the vibrant festivities in Little India, where the streets come alive with decorations, traditional music and delicious sweets. The warmth and diversity of Malaysian culture make it a perfect place to celebrate the festival of lights.

6. Morocco: A Land of Colours and Cultures

With its mountains and desert, beach resorts and Berber villages, Morocco is a feast for travellers of all kinds.(Unsplash)

For an extraordinary Diwali experience, consider Morocco’s enchanting landscapes and rich heritage. Explore the vibrant souks of Marrakech, the stunning architecture of Fes and the breathtaking dunes of the Sahara Desert. Celebrate Diwali by sharing meals with local families, enjoying traditional Moroccan dishes infused with Indian spices and lighting lanterns that blend the two cultures. The vibrant colours and unique traditions of Morocco create a magical backdrop for your festive travels.

Embrace the festival of lights in tranquility, far from the usual hustle and create unforgettable memories in serene settings. Wherever you choose to go, a unique and enriching Diwali experience awaits you.