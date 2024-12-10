Inside Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's third wedding anniversary getaway: Safari rides, cosy evenings, drinks in jungle

Actor-couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal recently completed three years of marriage. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Katrina Kaif shared a bunch of pictures from her and Vicky's recent trip. (Also Read | Katrina Kaif drops adorable pic with Vicky Kaushal to mark 3rd wedding anniversary) Katrina Kaif shared new photos from her trip with Vicky Kaushal.

Katrina shares more pics from her ‘jungle’ trip

The first photo showed Katrina posing for a photo dressed in a yellow outfit. The actor was seen running in a jungle dressed in a white shirt and black pants, in another picture. She had a sweater wrapped around her waist. Katrina also posted a few photos of the animals.

Katrina, Vicky enjoy safari, cosy evenings

In another photo, she gave a glimpse of their safari ride. Katrina also posted pictures of how they spent their evenings, which included drinks and a bonfire. She also shared a selfie dressed in a blue outfit. She also gave a glimpse of a unique Christmas tree. The last photo featured only the hands of Katrina and Vicky as they clinked their beverage glasses while sitting outdoors.

Samantha, Sobhita, Hrithik react to post

Sharing the pictures, Katrina wrote, "48 hours in the jungle ….. (leopard, tent and herb emojis)." They seemingly travelled to Rajasthan for their brief holiday. The post was liked by Samantha Ruth Prabu, Sobhita Dhulipala, Huma Qureshi, Kiara Advani, Hrithik Roshan, Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan and Farhan Akhtar, among others.

Katrina earlier too shared pics

On Monday, too, Katrina took to Instagram and penned an adorable wish for Vicky, calling him "jaan". She also shared a picture in which the duo snuggled for a romantic picture. Vicky wore a black T-shirt and sunglasses. "Dil tu, jaan tu... (red heart emoji)," she captioned the post. Vicky and Katrina tied the knot on December 9, 2021, at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan.

About Katrina, Vicky's films

Katrina was last seen in Merry Christmas, a mystery thriller directed by Sriram Raghavan, where she received acclaim for her portrayal of Maria alongside Vijay Sethupathi. Earlier this year, she also starred opposite Salman Khan in Tiger 3.

Vicky, on the other hand, is gearing up for his role in Chhaava, a historical drama in which he plays Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, the film is set for release on December 6. Vicky will also star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War alongside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.