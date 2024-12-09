Katrina Kaif drops adorable pic with Vicky Kaushal to mark 3rd wedding anniversary

Katrina Kaif is celebrating her third wedding anniversary with actor Vicky Kaushal. She marked the milestone in their love story by sharing a candid moment with him, and calling him her “jaan”. Also read: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Anniversary Special: When Vicky proposed to Katrina onstage, left Salman smiling; watch Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal kept their relationship a secret until they made it official by tying the knot.

Insta wish

On Monday, Katrina took to Instagram to celebrate her third wedding anniversary with Vicky. She shared a heartfelt post, accompanied by a loving image of the couple, where she affectionately referred to Vicky as her "heart" and "life".

“Dil tu, jaan tu… (heart emoji),” Katrina wrote while sharing the image.

In the heartwarming image, Katrina and Vicky are seen sharing a tender moment as they snuggle up together for a romantic pose. Vicky is pictured with his hand lovingly placed on Katrina's shoulder, dressed in a sleek black shirt and stylish black glares. Meanwhile, Katrina exudes elegance in a bright yellow top, paired with spectacles.

Keeping up with the trend, the couple hasn’t shared how and where they are celebrating the wedding anniversary.

That being said, their fans were happy to see the post on their wedding anniversary and took to the comment section to share their excitement.

“Happy anniversary,” one wrote, with another sharing, “Cute tum log”. “Happy 3 years anniversary to both of you, read one user, with another gushing, “Pyare log”.

“Love YOU both,” one comment read. Another user shared, “Best jodi”.

About the wedding

Vicky and Katrina got married in an intimate ceremony at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan on December 9, 2021. They kept their relationship a secret until they made it official by tying the knot. Only 120 guests were in attendance, including some from the film fraternity, such as Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur, Sharvari Wagh and Malavika Mohanan.

On the work front, Vicky was last seen on-screen in Bad Newz alongside Triptii Dimri. He is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Chhaava which is all set to release in 2025. While Katrina Kaif was seen in Merry Christmas earlier this year.