Katrina Kaif's secret morning skincare routine for glowing skin: Celery juice to face oil massages

Katrina Kaif's incandescent beauty has always had her fans going gaga. They want to achieve the actor's dewy glow and know all her skin secrets. In a video shared by Nykaa, Katrina had once shared her morning routine for glowing skin. It's a simple skincare guide, but if you're to be inspired, it can do wonders for your skin. Know Katrina Kaif's secret to youthful, glowing skin.

The secret to Katrina Kaif's glowing skin

Katrina shared in the video how she begins her day, a favourite skincare routine she follows, and what she does to make her skin glow. The actor also said that she believes that a ‘good skincare routine is such an important part of your beauty regime’. As per the clip, she starts every morning with two glasses of warm water and follows it up with celery juice.

Katrina also loves doing face oil massages in the morning. She elaborated in the clip, “One thing I love doing for my skin is face massage. I think it is something which is so underrated. It is wonderful for the contours of your face. You can use your favourite facial oil - a few drops in your hands. And nowadays, there are so many amazing videos you can just follow, and it will show you the different ways that you can do face massage, and I love that for me. That's my favourite morning routine (sic).”

So, what does Katrina's skincare routine look like on the days she is not on set or working? The actor said that she likes to keep her makeup light for such occasions. “I like to keep my skin just looking quite natural and glowy,” she said. To achieve the glow, Katrina shared that she uses illuminating primer drops. They help add a dewy glow to her skin. She uses them on her dark circles to conceal lightly under her eyes, on her cheeks, chin or on the forehead. Watch the full video here.

About Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif is married to Vicky Kaushal. The couple got married on December 9, 2021. They tied the knot in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony, attended by close friends and family. The ceremonies took place at the Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.