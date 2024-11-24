Shraddha Kapoor reveals the secret to her youthful glow; it is simpler than you think

Shraddha Kapoor’s glowing skin has left many fans eager to uncover her secrets. The 37-year-old actor’s youthful appearance often mistakenly leads people to believe she’s still in her late twenties. In a recent interview with Elle India for their November issue, she opened up about her skincare routine, highlighting her secrets to achieving that radiant glow. Shraddha Kapoor's approach to skincare is well balanced.(Instagram/@shraddhakapoor)

Shraddha Kapoor’s secret to skincare

Everyone has a holy grail in their skincare routine that they swear by. Shraddha Kapoor’s game-changing secret lies in essential oils. Essential oils are derived from plants using natural ingredients like flowers, seeds, and herbs. Shraddha mentioned how she sometimes blends them herself, calling it a ‘fun, almost meditative activity.’

Pre makeup ritual

Shraddha Kapoor stuns in any makeup look, from the simple no-makeup next-door girl look to evening bombshell glam. Whatever the makeup, she always ensures that her face is iced before makeup. “I swear by icing before makeup, good skincare products, and healthy eating,” she reveals.

For the uninitiated, icing before makeup reduces puffiness and makes the skin feel refreshed inside out.

All in good balance

Additionally, Shraddha credits her fitness routine as well for her glowing skin. Not a stickler for any set exercise, she tries everything, from calming yoga to rigorous high-intensity interval training (HIIT).

In the interview, Shraddha also revealed she loves dancing. She said dancing helps keep her spirits high, making it a constant for her. This highlights the value of engaging in hobbies that relieve stress. Her approach to skincare consists of simple habits only, but she sticks to them religiously.

