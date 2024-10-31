Shraddha Kapoor on life after Stree 2: ‘My ups and downs have led me to this moment right now’ | Exclusive

Shraddha Kapoor is basking in the glory of her latest triumph with Stree 2, which paired her alongside Rajkummar Rao. The film's grand success has catapulted her career to new heights, bringing a sense of validation. The actor acknowledges this milestone moment with gratitude, saying it has come in her career after a lot of ups and downs. Also read: Shraddha Kapoor on the potential expansion of Aashiqui franchise: 'I would be open to it' Shraddha Kapoor is basking in the appreciation coming her way for Stree 2. (Instagram)

Shraddha recently took some time off during her recent Delhi trip to chat with Hindustan Times during which she got candid about her career after Stree 2 success and becoming the second-most followed Indian star on Instagram.

On career after Stree 2

The massive success of the second instalment of the horror comedy has flipped her career. The praise is still coming her way, and she doesn’t want to detach any of the plaudits coming her way. Instead, she is soaking it all in with gratitude.

“I am not detaching from anything. I'm soaking in all the love. I'm soaking in all the admiration,” Shraddha says with a sense of pride.

She continues, “That’s because I feel fortunate that I get to do what I love to do, which is being an actor. To get the love from the audience while doing that is very precious. I'm very grateful for this moment in my career. I wake up with a lot of gratitude every single day”.

In her 14-year-long career, Shraddha has worked on projects such as Aashiqui 2, Haider, Ek Villain, ABCD 2, Luv Ka The End, Ungli, Baaghi, Half Girlfriend, Haseena Parkar, Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Chhichhore, and Baaghi 3. Some worked at the box office, and some didn’t.

The success of Stree 2 hasn’t instilled fear of failure in her. “Failure is a very important stepping stone towards success. My journeys also had its ups and downs. It has led me to this moment right now. I really believe that failure is an important step towards success,” she shares.

On becoming second-most followed Indian star on Instagram

Some time back, Shraddha emerged as the second most-followed Indian star with a massive count of 91.8 million followers, beating out Priyanka Chopra by a narrow margin. She had also edged out Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has 91.3 million followers on the platform.

Ask her if such milestones come with any responsibility and pressure, Shraddha shares, “Of course”.

“That’s because there are so many people who look up to you, but I don't take it as pressure. In fact, I enjoy it. I'll be very honest with you. When somebody tells me that I have positively impacted them, that makes me feel very happy. I really look forward to having a positive outlook every single day. I take all of this very positively,” adds the actor, who made her Bollywood debut in 2010 with Teen Patti.

On Delhi connection

The actor was recently in Delhi to launch a new sneaker Skyhand OG collection by Japanese sports brand ASICS. And Shraddha admits that she tries to find reasons to come to the national capital.

“This is my fourth visit to the city in one month. Delhi has a very special place in my heart. I have spent a lot of time in Delhi as a kid roaming in and around Karol Bagh and Rajinder Nagar,” she confesses.

The actor continues, “Some time back, I went to meet my relatives in Delhi. I had really nice ghar ka khana... I have a lot of special memories from Delhi. I spent a lot of time with my dada (grandfather), dadi (grandmother), bua (aunt) and other cousins”.

On a candid note, Shraddha reveals, “When we were kids, me and my brother would keep asking our parents about our next visit to Delhi... And when will we be going to get pampered? So, Delhi is a very special place to me. It's my second home”.