Shraddha Kapoor on the potential expansion of Aashiqui franchise: 'I would be open to it'

On Monday, Shraddha attended the NDTV World Summit 2024, where she opened up about her journey so far. She also talked about the love she received for Aashiqui 2 and of course, Stree franchise.

Shraddha on Aashiqui 3

When the anchor asked her if Aashiqui 3 was on the cards, Shraddha responded, "Not that I know of. But because, I mean, I'm sure if the makers thought of a sequel, they would think of something very, very interesting. And, of course, Aashiqui gave me so much love, so much appreciation. The story, that's the film where everything changed for me.

"I'm sure that if they do come up with something, it would be really, really awesome. And you know, if I feel like if it is something challenging for me as an actor, something different for me to do, I would be open to it," she added.

Released on April 26, 2013, the musical masterpiece directed by Mohit Suri left an indelible mark on Bollywood cinema with its poignant storyline and soul-stirring melodies. It starred Aditya Roy Kapur opposite Shraddha.

High on Stree 2 success

Meanwhile, Shraddha is basking in the success of Stree 2, which also featured RajKummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi and Abhishek Banerjee. It was released on August 15, Independence Day 2024, alongside other big Hindi films such as Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa. The film has earned over ₹700 crore in India.

At the Summit, Shraddha also shared that she got a lovely congratulatory wish from Tabu post-Stree 2 success.

“Tabu ma'am called me... She had most amazing things to say me on phone. She even sent me a personalised perfume with Stree written on it. She made me feel empowered and made me feel proud of myself,” she said.