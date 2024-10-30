Arshad Warsi says Stree 2 was the last good film he saw, praises Rajkummar Rao: ‘I really liked it’

Arshad Warsi is a big fan of Stree 2, the horror-comedy film which turned out to be a big blockbuster. In a new interview with Mashable India, when Arshad was asked which was the last good film, Arshad instantly named Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Stree 2. (Also read: Arshad Warsi ‘wasn’t all happy' with Jolly LLB 2 script, vouched for Akshay Kumar to be cast) Arshad Warsi loved Stree 2 and praised Rajkummar Rao's performance in it.

What Arshad said about Stree 2

During the chat, Arshad said, “I saw Stree 2. I loved it, I thought it was fab. I really liked it. Rajkummar Rao is so good, he is such a good actor. I enjoy when I see money go into good use. When you spend so much money on a film and then people like that.”

Arshad on his ‘joker’ comment

Arshad recently courted controversy with his ‘joker’ comment on Prabhas for his performance in Kalki 2898 AD. He said how he was expecting something of the level of Mad Max but was left disappointed. During this chat, Arshad reflected on the backlash and said, “I have already decided I will love every film that I am going to see. I have made up my mind, every actor I like, every script I like, every director I like.”

Stree 2 is directed by Amar Kaushik and also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana. The film is a sequel to the 2018 release Stree. Stree 2 will also have the third installment and the makers have confirmed during the promotions of the film that the script for the same has been developed.

Stree 2 was the first Hindi film to cross ₹600 crore at the domestic box office, achieving this milestone on its 39th day of release. The movie released in theatres on August 15.