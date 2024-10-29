Arshad Warsi ‘wasn’t all happy' with Jolly LLB 2 script, vouched for Akshay Kumar to be cast

Arshad Warsi and Akshay Kumar will collaborate for Jolly LLB 3. Arshad had starred in the first film Jolly LLB, which released in 2013 and became a hit. The sequel had Akshay Kumar replacing Arshad's character. Now in an interview with Mashable India, Arshad addressed why he did not become a part of the film. (Also read: Arshad Warsi feels stardom is not real anymore: ‘It’s a created and manufactured stuff’) Arshad Warsi opened up on the casting of Akshay Kumar in Jolly LLB 2.

What Arshad said

During the chat, Arshad said, “I didn’t like the script of the film, and this isn’t a case of sour grapes. I’m just being honest. I’m not a greedy guy—I don’t want to do every film that comes my way. It takes a lot to get me out of the house; I’m lazy as hell.”

‘I told Subhash to take Akshay’

Arshad then added that it was him who recommended Akshay for the sequel. He said, “I think Fox Star Studios (the production house of Jolly LLB 2) wanted Akshay to do it and Akshay also wanted to do it. I wasn’t all happy with the script but I still would have done it because it was Subhash Kapoor’s directorial. Subhash is one of great friends and if he says that ‘this is the worst film,’ I will do it. I actually told him to take Akshay and make the film because with me you will get the crowd of 500 people but with Akshay you will get 5000 people. As in you will be able to fulfil your dream, the way it is supposed to be done with Akshay but not with me. That’s how simple it is.”

Jolly LLB 3 will also star Saurabh Shukla, who played Justice Tripathi in both the films, along with Huma Qureshi, and Amrita Rao. The film is set to release next year in April.